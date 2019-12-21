BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont men's basketball team heads into the holiday break with a little momentum after defeating Lipscomb, 86-63.
"It was a great team win and a great crowd in our last game before the holidays," said UVM coach John Becker said. "I thought Bailey Patella and Robin Duncan were great. The energy Bailey played with made us a different team. Daniel Giddens did a great job against their big guy, and it was great to see Stef Smith get back in his offensive rhythm. It was a great all-around win for us."
The Catamounts improve to 8-5, while Lipscomb falls to 5-7.
Lipscomb netted the first basket of the game, but UVM answered with a 12-0 run. Ben Shungu and Anthony Lamb hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Cats a 10-point lead at the first media timeout.
KJ Johnson tied the game for the Bisons at 25-25 with 5:50 left in the first half. The Catamounts slowly pulled away before closing the opening frame on a 10-0 run. Shungu and Smith hit consecutive 3-pointers and Patella threw down a slam for a 43-29 lead at the break.
Everett Duncan's layup gave the Cats a 57-37 lead with 14:46 remaining. Lipscomb pulled to within 14 at the midway point of the frame. Vermont's Duncan Demuth drilled a corner 3-pointer and Lamb sank two free throws in the final minutes to help Vermont close out the victory.
Lamb became the ninth Catamount in program history to register 1,600 career points. The senior tallied 16 points, pulled down seven rebounds and matched a season high with four blocks.
Smith scored a game-high 20 points on a 7-of-13 shooting performance. He also had four assists and three steals. Everett Duncan made a pair of 3-pointers for UVM and finished with 12 points. Robin Duncan posted a career-high with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Patella registered seven points and a career-high nine rebounds.
Vermont will host George Washington on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
