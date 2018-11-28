WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team watched another double-digit halftime lead evaporate before recovering for a 69-53 victory over George Washington on Wednesday.
The Catamounts entered halftime with a 38-28 lead, but the Cardinals tied the game at 48 with 7:30 left to play. Vermont answered with an 18-0 run to slam the door on its opponent.
Nine players scored for the Catamounts, who went 11 of 19 from 3-point range. UVM made six 3-pointers in the first half and five more after the break.
Burlington native Ben Shungu (13 points) was 3 of 3 from long range for the Cats and made his only other attempt from the floor. Teammate Stef Smith (10 points, nine rebounds) also reached double-figures along with Anthony Lamb (16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks). Vermont showcased its depth with strong contributions from Everett Duncan (nine points), Ernie Duncan (eight points), Robin Duncan (six assists) and Isaiah Moll (five points, four assists). Ryan Davis, Samuel Dingba and Bailey Patella added clutch minutes from off the bench.
The top scorers for George Washington were Justin Mazzulla (10 points, six rebounds) and Arnaldo Toro (14 points, 11 rebounds). DJ Williams (six rebounds, three assists) and Maceo Jack scored eight points apiece in the loss.
Last Sunday, the Cats squandered a 32-20 halftime lead during a 69-61 loss to Bucknell, and after the game coach John Becker did not hide his displeasure with players’ shot selection and discipline. After going 34 percent from the field in the loss, the Cats responded by making 52 percent of their attempts from the floor against the Cardinals. Vermont held a 28-19 advantage on defensive rebounds and wound up 8 of 10 from the foul line.
George Washington (1-6) will travel to play Princeton at 4 p.m. Saturday. Vermont (4-3) will travel to play Towson (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers defeated Wesley and Loyola (Maryland) and fell short against Virginia, Pepperdine, Florida Atlantic and North Dakota State.
Coaching connections
George Washington and UVM are separated by 500 miles, but the Catamounts and Cardinals had quite a few links Wednesday. Cardinals head coach Maurice Joseph is a UVM graduate who finished his playing career in Burlington after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan State. He led the Catamounts to 24 wins in 2009 and 25 wins in 2010, fueling an America East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. As a senior he finished second on the team with 14 points per game.
Cardinals assistant coaches Chris Holm and Haji Turner also have ties to Vermont. Holm played two seasons in the Queen City, earning his degree in history in 2007. He was a star rebounder for the Cats before playing professionally for eight years. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.2 boards per game during the 2006-07 season, ranking second in the country ahead of future NBA players Kevin Durant and Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Holm’s 401 total boards stand as a single-season UVM record. The Catamounts led the nation in rebounding that season, going 25-8 and advancing to the Postseason NIT.
Turner spent six seasons at UVM, serving as associate head coach for the 2010-11 season. He joined the UVM staff in May 2005 and was involved in many aspects of the basketball program, including recruiting, academics, individual skill development, conditioning and scouting. He worked closely with Holm and fellow forwards Martin Klimes and Marqus Blakely.
Becker was an internet technology specialist in Washington D.C. and coached at Gallaudet from 1994-99, serving as head coach his last two seasons. He moved on to UVM and became Director of Operations under former coach Mike Lonergan. He worked his way up to earn the top assistant position before taking over the helm in 2011 after Lonergan left for George Washington. Wednesday’s victory made Becker the third UVM men’s basketball coach to reach 250 career games, joining Tom Brennan and John “Fuzzy” Evans. Compared to the two prior coaches, Becker has the most career victories (170) and a better career winning percentage (.70) through 250 games.
