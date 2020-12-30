The end of the University of Vermont men’s basketball team’s last game stung.
The Catamounts were up by one in the closing seconds against New Jersey Institute of Technology. UVM successfully defended a last-second 3-point attempt, but NJIT’s San Antonio Brinson just beat the buzzer on a putback.
Just like that, the Catamounts dropped their second America East Conference game in four tries. UVM hasn’t lost more than two conference games since the 2015-2016 season.
The Catamounts have to win out to keep that conference dominance going and the next dog to step up to the Cats is the Great Danes of the University of Albany, who come to Burlington on Saturday and Sunday.
Albany comes in at 0-3, but that record doesn’t tell the story of its early season. They lost by one and five points to perennial contender UMBC and lost by five to Niagara.
The Great Danes will be well-rested, having last played on Dec. 22.
Albany isn’t going to blow teams away with its offensive ability, sitting ninth out of 10 America East teams in points per game, at 63.0, but it has a solid group of contributors who can take over on any night.
Graduate student Kellon Taylor averages 10.7 points per game and junior Antonio Rizzuto puts up 10.3 a contest. C.J. Kelly and Jamel Horton are offensive threats as well.
Junior Ryan Davis returned to the court for UVM last weekend against NJIT and averaged 24.5 points in those two games. That scoring will be a major asset around the veteran scoring punch of guards Stef Smith and Ben Shungu, both averaging in double figures through four games.
UVM has owned the all-time head-to-head battle with Albany going 20-8 against its conference rival. The last time the Great Danes beat the Catamounts was in 2016 at SEFCU Arena.
Saturday’s tip-off at Patrick Gymnasium is at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 4 p.m.
Women’s BasketballThe UVM women will head southwest from their Burlington stomping grounds to the capital of New York State when they play Albany on Saturday and Sunday.
Like their male counterparts, the Catamounts are 2-2 and hoping to make a move up the America East standings.
The usual suspects of Josie Larkins, Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason have produced a solid scoring punch for UVM, but the addition of freshman Anna Olson has been a boon.
Olson won the America East Rookie of the Week accolade twice in a row, having posted a double-double on Dec. 20 against UMass Lowell and a career high 17 points last weekend against NJIT.
Albany heads into Saturday as losers of two straight. The leader of the pack for the Great Danes is sophomore Helene Haegerstrand and junior Ellen Hahne. Both women rank in the top 10 of the conference in scoring and Hahne is sixth in rebounding.
The Great Danes have owned UVM historically, but the Catamounts were the winners in the last matchup at Patrick in February.
Saturday’s tip at SEFCU Arena is at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.
While Albany and UVM are battling in the middle of the conference standings, one team has established itself above everyone else, the University of Maine.
Maine is 5-0 and is at New Hampshire, who resides in the conference basement, this weekend.
Windsor all-time leading scorer Olivia Rockwood has seen action in four of the Black Bears’ games. Rockwood has made a 3-pointer, has three steals and a block.
Men’s HockeyThe UVM men’s hockey team will be on New England Sports Network twice this weekend against Providence College.
The Catamounts are hoping to build off their most positive result of the season, last week’s shootout loss to Northeastern, where they picked up their first Hockey East Association points.
UVM has scored four times this year, with Alex Esposito, Ray Vitolins, Tristan Mullin and Jacques Bouquot all finding the back of the net.
Tyler Harmon has been in net for most of the Catamounts’ ice time this year and has a save percentage of .892. Freshman Gabe Carriere got his first collegiate action last week and was perfect, making 23 saves against the Huskies.
UVM has struggled mightily on the power play, killing off penalties just 66.7% of the time, a mark that’s better than just one Hockey East team.
The Catamounts’ weekend opponent, Providence, has been great in those situations. In 21 chances, the Friars have killed off 20 penalties.
Providence is 2-3-1 heading into Friday’s game, most recently losing to Connecticut on Monday. The game before that, the Friars were 5-0 winners against Northeastern.
Tyce Thompson, Greg Printz and Parker Ford all have five or more points and Printz leads the team with three goals and 18 shots.
Friday’s puck drop is set at 1 p.m. at Schneider Arena and Saturday’s is at 7 p.m.
Women’s HockeyAfter a long layoff, the UVM women’s hockey team is back in action Friday, hosting Holy Cross at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
When the puck drops, it will have been 12 days since UVM’s last game, where it fell to UNH and earned a split of its opening weekend.
The Catamounts were 4-2 winners against the Wildcats on Dec. 19, with three freshmen, including Montpelier native Bella Parento, scoring a goal. They followed that with a 2-0 loss to UNH.
Holy Cross is 2-5 with wins against 4-2 Maine and 1-3 Merrimack.
The Crusaders don’t have a ton of scoring, averaging less than two goals per game, but they do have a handful of players who can find the back of the net.
Freshman Bryn Saarela, from Denver, Colorado, leads Holy Cross with three goals, good for 15th in the conference, along with two assists.
Three other Crusaders have a pair of goals.
Friday’s puck drop is at 6 p.m. at Gutterson and Saturday’s is at 2 p.m.
