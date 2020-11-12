BOSTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite for the fifth consecutive season in the 2020-21 America East Preseason Poll.
Vermont senior co-captain Stef Smith was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. The league announced the results on Wednesday morning. Voting was conducted by the conference’s head men’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
The Catamounts are the only Division I team with an active streak of five seasons as the preseason conference favorite. The Green and Gold received eight first-place votes and piled up 80 points.
UMBC followed at No. 2 with 72 points and earned the remaining two first-place votes. New Hampshire was selected at No. 3 with 66 points and Albany landed at No. 4 with 51 points. Stony Brook rounded out the top five with 44 points.
Smith is joined on the Preseason All-Conference Team by NJIT’s Zach Cooks, New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama, Albany’s Cam Healy and UMass Lowell’s Obadiah Noel. Smith had an impressive junior year, averaging 14.2 points per game and pacing the team with 85 assists and 35 steals. He shot 42.3% from downtown, making 49.4% of his long-range shots against conference foes to lead the America East.
The Ontario native made at least one 3-pointer in 32 of his 33 games played and scored in double figures 26 times. The 6-foot-2 floor general also surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone against Maine in the America East Quarterfinal. Smith’s postseason list of accolades included an America East All-Conference First Team nod and he made the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I Second Team.
Last season’s conference championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vermont was awarded its third America East crown in the last four years by rule as the highest remaining seed left in the tourney.
The conference championship was the eighth in program history and broke a tie with Northeastern for the most league history. The Cats posted a 26-7 overall record, marking the team’s third-highest single-season win total. Vermont also boasted a 14-2 conference record.
UVM has won the last four regular-season outright conference championships – a first in the history of America East. Vermont’s John Becker became the first coach in league history to earn four consecutive America East Coach of the Year awards.
PRESEASON POLL
(1st-place votes in parentheses) 1. Vermont, 80 (8) 2. UMBC, 72 (2) 3. New Hampshire, 66 4. UAlbany, 51 5. Stony Brook, 44 6. Hartford, 43 7. UMass Lowell, 38 8. NJIT, 28 T9. Binghamton, 14 T9. Maine, 14
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Zach Cooks, Sr., Guard, NJIT Nick Guadarrama, Jr. Forward, New Hampshire Cam Healy, Jr., Guard, UAlbany Obadiah Noel, Sr., Guard, UMass Lowell Stef Smith, Sr., Guard, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.