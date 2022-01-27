STONY BROOK, N.Y. — A strong second half was the difference for the Catamounts as the University of Vermont took an 80-67 victory over Stony Brook on Wednesday night at Island Federal Arena.
The Catamounts move to 6-0 in league play for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.
UVM outscored the Seawolves by 10 in the second half to create the breathing room it needed for the win.
The Seawolves doubled up the Catamounts in the early minutes of the first half, grabbing a 16-8 lead with 12:17 left in the frame.
SBU maintained its lead over the Catamounts, but UVM began to chip away when Justin Mazzulla drilled a three to make the score 24-19 with 6:16 left in the half.
Mazzulla’s triple fueled a 13-4 run, that gave Vermont its first lead of the evening. Ryan Davis made a layup to put the Catamounts up 29-28 with 2:07 left in the half. Anthony Roberts briefly put the Seawolves back in front, but Beckett answered by sinking his second triple of the night to give the UVM a 34-31 halftime lead.
Stony Brook took a lead early in the second half, but Vermont rattled off a 14-2 in a little over three minutes for a 53-44 lead. The Catamounts extended the lead to double figures in the fourth and closed the door down the stretch.
Ben Shungu (21 points) and Davis (20 points) paced UVM offensively. Eric Beckett had 13 points, a career high.
UVM (14-4) hosts Maine on Saturday.
Stony Brook got the better of the Catamounts in the women’s game at Patrick Gymnasium Wednesday night, winning 71-63.
UVM held a two-point lead heading into the fourth, but the Seawolves outscored the Catamounts by 10 in the fourth to come away with the win.
UVM grabbed the early edge in the first quarter with a 10-0 run over 4:02 of game action to take a 16-6 advantage. The Catamounts led 18-11 after one.
The Seawolves took the lead back in the second quarter with a 13-0 run over 4:27 of game action, but CVU product Catherine Gilwee nailed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the half to cut the Stony Brook lead to 34-31 entering the break.
Gilwee, Emma Utterback and Anna Olson each had six points for Vermont in an offensive third quarter between the two teams. UVM outscored the Seawolves 22-17 in a quarter that saw nine lead changes.
In the fourth, Stony Brook used a 6-0 run, including four free throws from Earlette Scott, over 1:06 of game action to take a six-point lead with 5:48 to go. The Catamounts made a nice run late, but the Seawolves iced the game with free throws.
Olson led UVM in scoring with 16 points and Gilwee matched her career high of 15 points in Wednesday’s contest. Josie Larkins, who was honored for reaching 1,000 points before the game, had 10 points, along with Utterback’s 10.
