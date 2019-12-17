BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team will return from a 10-day break to host UNC Greensboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Patrick Gym.
The Catamounts (7-4) and Spartans (8-3) will face off for the third time in program history.
The mid-major foes will meet for the third time overall and first time since Dec. 7, 1992. UVM has won the previous two matchups. The Cats earned a 72-52 home victory in 1991 before earning a 86-71 victory a year later in Greensboro.
The Spartans will attempt to bounce back following Sunday’s heartbreaking loss against North Carolina State. The Wolfpack walked away from Greensboro with an 80-77 victory after Markell Johnson hit a half-court shot before the buzzer. UNC Greensboro has the eighth-highest turnover margin (plus-7) and boasts the ninth-lowest scoring defense in the country after allowing an average of 57 points per game.
The Spartans also rank in the top 25 nationally in 3-point attempts (309) and turnovers forced per game (18). Miller leads the team with 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. During the last three games the junior has averaged 26 points per game after going 33 of 62 from the field. Senior Kyrin Galloway averages nine points a game and has posted double figures during his last two games in addition to recording four blocks.
Miller and UVM’s Anthony Lamb were named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List last month. The award recognizes the top mid-major player in the nation.
The Cats and Spartans have both cracked the mid-major national polls this year after facing tough non-conference opponents. Vermont is tied with Boston College and Bryant for the most wins among New England schools with seven. Seven other teams are hot on the their trail with six victories: UConn, Dartmouth, Harvard, UMass Lowell, Merrimack, Providence and Rhode Island.
Wednesday’s game will feature three coaches who faced each other as players. Vermont associate coaches Kyle Cieplicki and Ryan Schneider squared off against current Spartans coach Wes Miller and the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2004 at the Smith Center. Schneider had a solid night with 12 points, four boards, three assists and one block. Miller, who has coached the Spartans for nine seasons, netted three points as UNC topped UVM 93-65.
The last time the Cats played a Southern Conference team was in 2016. Trae Bell-Haynes sank the game-winning shot with 3.5 seconds remaining as UVM edged Wofford, 60-59, in the first round of the 2016 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. With nine seconds left to go, Bell-Haynes pushed the ball up the floor, drove into the paint, and lofted the decisive floater over a defender. Vermont is 4-0 all-time against Southern Conference teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.