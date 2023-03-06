BURLINGTON — Dylan Penn recorded a game-high 23 points to lead top-seeded Vermont (21-10, 14-2 America East) to an 84-57 victory over No. 8 NJIT (7-23, 4-12 AE) in the America East quarterfinals on Saturday night at Patrick Gym.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 5-0 lead with makes on back-to-back possessions to start the game. The Catamounts countered with a 10-2 run over the next 4:21 to take a 10-7 lead with 14:24 left in the first half.
Raheim Sullivan and Matt Veretto exchanged three-pointers as Vermont remained in front, but Sullivan added a pair of free throws minutes later to help his Highlanders take a 15-13 lead with 12:36 left in the opening frame.
NJIT was either leading or tied over the next 1:46 until Aaron Deloney drained a three-pointer from the wing for an 18-17 UVM lead with 10:51 remaining in the half. TJ Hurley followed the Deloney triple with a step-back trey to extend the Catamounts’ lead. Vermont’s lead grew with a 17-6 run over the next 7:01 that put the Cats up 38-23 with 3:17 to go in the frame. Deloney gave UVM its largest lead of the half when he sank a three-pointer with 0:45 left to send the Catamounts into the break with a 45-28 lead.
UVM made seven of its first 10 attempts from the field coming out of the locker room, and held NJIT to one field goal to take a 63-31 lead with 12:58 left in the game. Penn scored nine points on the 18-3 run for the Catamounts. Veretto gave the Cats their first 20-point lead of the evening with a wide-open trey.
The Cats and Highlanders exchanged baskets over the next 4:33 as Vermont maintained its healthy lead. Ileri Ayo-Faleye threw down a dunk to hold a 30-point lead for UVM with 7:48 remaining.
NJIT went on a 12-6 run to cut the Vermont lead to 76-52 with 4:10 left on the clock. Penn and the Catamounts briefly grew the lead back up to 30-points, but Justin Anderson sank a three-pointer with 1:06 left for the final score.
Penn poured in a game-high 23 points on an efficient 10-for-14 shooting night from the floor. The fifth-year senior’s 10 field goals are the most he’s had at Vermont. Penn also pulled in five rebounds and tallied a team-high three assists.
Deloney had was 6-for-11 from the floor en route to a 16-point game. The senior knocked down 4-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc and also tallied a team-high three assists.
Veretto registered double figures for the third-straight game, posting 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting. The UVM forward matched Penn, Deloney, and Finn Sullivan with three assists.
Robin Duncan led the Catamounts in on the glass, pulling in 10 rebounds, marking the fifth time this season that he has recorded double-digit boards. Duncan registered eight points on 4-for-6 shooting.
Top-seeded Vermont will host No. 5 Binghamton (13-17, 8-8 AE) in America East semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 75, UMBC 63
BURLINGTON — Vermont earned a hard-fought 75-63 victory over UMBC in the America East semifinals at Patrick Gym on Sunday afternoon.
With the victory, the Catamounts garnered their 16th straight victory and improved to 24-6 overall. Vermont will host UAlbany in the America East championship on Friday at 5 p.m. from Patrick Gym in a game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. It is the first time UVM has hosted the America East title game since 2001.
Vermont got off to a hot start jumping to an early 9-2 lead with 6:40 remaining in the first quarter. To start off, the Catamounts were 4-4 from the field led by five points from Delaney Richason and two each from Emma Utterback and Anna Olson.
Catherine Gilwee then helped the Catamounts extend their run, scoring seven straight points of her own to extend the Vermont lead to 16-6 with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter. During the opening stretch of the game Vermont hit seven of its first eight shots.
UMBC battled back with a 7-2 run of their own over the last 3:03 of the quarter to close the lead to 18-13 heading into the second quarter.
Both teams played to a 15-15 draw in the second quarter going back-and-forth with Vermont taking a 33-28 lead into the halftime break.
During the second quarter Vermont got contributions from all over led by five points from Utterback and four from Aryana Dizon, while Maria Myklebust, Bella Vito and Olson each added two. Keelah Dixon points (tied for a game-high 21) led the Retrievers with eight points during the quarter while K.K. White added six points of her own.
UMBC started the second half a perfect 5-5 over the first 5:09 of the third quarter, but it was Vermont who held the advantage 13-10 forcing two turnovers and grabbing an offensive rebound to help their edge. After a Vito layup with 4:51 remaining Vermont took a 46-38 lead.
The Retrievers rallied back outscoring Vermont 9-5 over the next four minutes to cut the Vermont lead to just 51-47 heading into the final stanza. UMBC was 3-5 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line during the last stretch of the third.
Scoop Smith scored a layup for UMBC on their first possession of the fourth quarter to cut the UVM lead to just 51-49, but that is the closest the Retrievers would ever get.
Olson had the answer for Vermont though scoring on back-to-back possession to put Vermont up 55-49 with 8:45 remaining in the game.
The Catamount defense locked in over the next eight minutes holding UMBC to nine points on just 4-12 shooting, while shooting 8-13 themselves. Olson and Utterback led the Catamounts with six points each and Richason added five for Vermont to take a commanding 70-58 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the game.
Vito iced the game for UVM at the line going 1-2 with 13 seconds left before Laycee Drake made a layup to give the game its final score of 75-63.
Vermont led wire-to-wire throughout the game with the deciding factor of 12 matching their largest lead of the game. The Catamounts shot 54.2% (32-59) this afternoon and held UMBC to 47.2% (25-53).
Gilwee finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. With her two three-pointers made she moved into sole possession of second (70) in made three-point field goals for three point makes in a single season in program history.
Utterback scored a tied game-high 21 points to go with six assists and three steals.
Olson finished with 17 points on a very efficient 8-12 shooting to go with a tied for game-high eight rebounds.
