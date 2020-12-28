BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team put together its best effort of the young season in the second half of a two-game home set against No. 11 Northeastern this weekend.
UVM played the Huskies to a 2-2 tie, but Northeastern won the shootout 1-0 and claimed the two Hockey East Association points that went with it.
The Catamounts picked up one-point for falling to the Huskies in overtime.
“Tonight was a continuation of building towards the structure we want to have,” said coach Todd Woodcroft, in a UVM athletics press release. “We understand that this will be a game-by-game, period-by-period, shift-by-shift battle for us. We know it and we embrace it.”
Goaltending was the story of the first period, with the Catamounts’ Tyler Harmon making seven saves and Northeastern’s Connor Murphy making nine. Harmon finished with a career-high 35 saves.
The Huskies opened the scoring in the second period with Matt Demelis doing the honors, off an assist from Jayden Struble and Riley Hughes.
UVM responded 69 seconds later when Vlad Dzhioshvili faked a defender and found Jacques Bouquot. Bouquot fired a shot at goal that hit the post, but got his rebound to level the score.
On a power play in the third period, Ty Jackson put the Huskies ahead once again, but UVM’s Ray Vitolins tied the game once again on an assist from Andrew Lucas with less than five minutes to play in regulation.
Northeastern’s Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored the game-winner in the shootout.
The Catamounts dropped the opener of the two-game home set 4-1 to the Huskies on Saturday.
Northeastern scored twice in the first and second periods to put itself in total control.
UVM scored its lone goal in the third period. On a power play, transfer Tristan Mullin scored in his first Catamount appearance, getting an assist from Conner Hutchison and Vitolins.
With Harmon allowing four goals, Woodcroft went to freshman Gabe Carriere to man the net for the final 30 minutes. Carriere made 23 saves in his collegiate debut.
UVM, 0-3-1, currently sits in 10th in the Hockey East and heads to Providence on Friday for a two-game set. The Friday game at 7 p.m. will be broadcast on New England Sports Network.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM wins home opener
BURLINGTON — Sophomore Ryan Davis’ first appearance of the season proved to be a good one for the UVM men’s basketball team in a 92-78 win against New Jersey Institute of Technology Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium.
Davis scored 22 points on 10 field goals and senior Stef Smith led all scorers with 27 points and five 3s to pace the Catamounts.
Smith was one point off his career high and Davis matched his career high in points.
“We got off to a great start offensively and it was great to see,” said Coach John Becker, in a UVM press release. “After last weekend, it was a little bit of a relief. I thought after the first 10 minutes it turned into a really good game.”
UVM dominated the early stages, scoring 15 unanswered points in the first four minutes. The Catamounts ballooned their lead to 25 points after 10 minutes.
The Highlanders woke up and outscored UVM by six the rest of the half to cut the lead to 19. NJIT outscored the Catamounts in the second half as well, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
The Highlanders got their revenge on Monday, pulling out a narrow 81-80 win over UVM in double overtime.
NJIT led 79-78 with 2:02 left in the second overtime, but a foul with eight seconds left gave UVM the chance to take back the lead.
Davis stepped to the free throw line and was perfect to give the Catamounts a 80-79 advantage.
With five seconds left, the Highlanders drew up a play where Diego Willis took a 3. The shot wasn’t true, but San Antonio Brinson was there for an offensive rebound and basket as time ran out.
UVM led 37-31 at the half and pushed their lead to 10 with 15 minutes left in regulation.
NJIT went on a run 15-2 run to grab the lead and the teams traded baskets the rest of regulation.
The Catamounts scored the first four points of overtime, but the Highlanders responded with a 6-0 run to take the lead. With 24 seconds left in overtime, Ben Shungu hit a pair of free throws to force the second overtime.
The teams were in lockstep throughout the final period, before Brinson’s game-winner.
Davis led UVM with 27 points, while Shungu and Smith had 16 and 11 respectively.
Dylan O’Hearn led NJIT with 26 points. Souleymane Diakite had 20 points, while Zach Cooks had 16 and Brinson 14.
UVM, 2-2, has a big best this weekend when it hosts University of Albany.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM, NJIT split
NEWARK, N.J. — A dominant first quarter was the difference in the UVM women’s basketball team’s 65-45 win against NJIT on Monday.
With the game tied 4-4 in the opening minutes, the Catamounts went on a 12-0 run, finished off by a pair of Leiya Stuart layups. UVM finished the quarter up 13.
The Catamounts pushed their lead to as much as 22 on multiple occasions in the second quarter and 25 in the third quarter.
The Highlanders cut the lead to 15 in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Four different UVM players scored in double figures. Madelyn Roel and Josie Larkins led the way with 12, Emma Utterback had 11 and Delaney Richason 10 points.
The Catamounts couldn’t handle the NJIT 3-point attack in a 70-60 loss on Sunday.
The Highlanders shot 52.9% from long range. Dani Evans and Dalrymple both hit three treys and Kimi Evans knocked down a pair. In the second quarter alone, NJIT was 100% from downtown.
Evans was a force in all facets. She scored a game-high 20 points, pulled in nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The game remained pretty tight throughout. UVM’s Maddy Smith scored five points in the opening 35 seconds and had seven in the first quarter, but the Catamounts trailed 14-13.
Both teams went on runs with NJIT taking a four-point advantage into the half after an 8-0 run spurred on by Dalrymple triples.
The Highlanders kept the momentum with a 5-0 run out of the half, but UVM responded with an 11-0 run that knotted the score at 44-44 heading into the fourth.
Freshman Anna Olson, the reigning America East Rookie of the Week, keyed that run. Olson finished with a team-high 17 along with seven boards.
NJIT dominated the latter stages of the fourth to grab a comfortable win.
UVM, 2-2, is at Albany on Saturday and Sunday.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.