It has been quite a while since the University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team played a competitive game.
It will have been 357 days since they last took the field.
Luckily, the count stops there. The Catamount men’s lacrosse team opens at Bryant on Saturday at noon.
It will be a busy weekend for UVM teams as the Cats’ men’s hockey team hosts UMass Lowell and the fourth-seeded women’s hockey team opens the Hockey East tournament against No. 5 Maine on Sunday.
The UVM men’s soccer team was slated to begin play this weekend against UMass Amherst on Saturday and Syracuse on Monday, but those games were canceled because of a team pause due to COVID protocols.
Castleton and Norwich reignite their rivalry on the ice with a home-and-home women’s hockey series on Saturday and Sunday. The Spartans come in at 2-1-1, while the Cadets play their first games of the season.
On the high school side of things, a rare showdown is set to take place Tuesday in Fair Haven when the Slater boys basketball team hosts Proctor.
The storylines in this matchup are plenty. You have the defending Division II champions, Fair Haven, and the defending Division IV champions, the Phantoms, going at it. Two of the heavyweight programs in the area who rarely play, sign me up.
The guard matchup in this one will be a treat. The battle of Proctor’s Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon against the Slaters’ Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis will be so fun to watch.
Proctor is undefeated coming in, but this will be a whole different level of a test.
Tune in to the Fair Haven Athletics YouTube page on Tuesday at 7 p.m. You won’t be disappointed.
On the same day, the Rutland boys basketball team puts its perfect record on the line against fellow undefeated Hartford, who just came off a blowout win against D-I Brattleboro on Thursday.
The Rutland boys and girls hockey teams have their Senior Day on Saturday. The boys are hosting South Burlington at 11:30 p.m., while the girls are hosting Missisquoi at 3 p.m.
Neither team has won a game yet in this much-abbreviated season, but they would love to get the monkey off their back to honor their seniors.
Monday sees the skate portion of the Southern Vermont League Nordic ski championships, with the state meet looming on March 8 and 10.
Thursday brings a matchup that was supposed to happen back in March, before COVID reared its ugly head. The Proctor girls basketball team plays their fellow D-IV co-champion Mid-Vermont Christian on the road. Both clubs look to be top contenders once again this year, so it could be a semifinal or finals preview.
On Friday, a pair of veteran teams go at it when West Rutland and Green Mountain square off in boys hoops action in Chester. Both clubs have designs on a championship run in their respective divisions and have lots of depth, making for an intriguing matchup.
