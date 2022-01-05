The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been the cream of the crop in the America East Conference for the better part of the last half decade.
The Catamounts have won four of the last five regular season conference championships and took home the conference tournament championship in three of those seasons.
UVM’s road to continue that stretch of success begins on Thursday when the Catamounts (8-4) open up conference play hosting New Hampshire.
The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPNU at 7 p.m. from Patrick Gymnasium. It will be the first time Vermont has hosted the league’s annual ESPNU game since 2017.
While UVM and Wildcats have developed quite the back and forth rivalry on the soccer pitch in recent years, their men’s hoops rivalry has been quite one-sided.
UVM has won the last 13 meetings between the schools, most recently a 74-50 win in February of 2020.
The last time UNH bested the Catamounts was in 2015 on the Wildcats’ home court.
The Wildcats head into Thursday’s road contest with a 5-4 overall record coming off the 92-54 home win against Keene State at Lundholm Gymnasium on December 13. UNH has had its last four games either canceled or postponed.
Senior forward Jayden Martinez leads the team with 17.6 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per contest for the Wildcats, while classmate Nick Guadarrama has posted 9.9 points and 5.3 boards per game.
Martinez leads the conference in scoring and his 7.7 rebounds per game leads the conference, along with teammate Tayler Mattos.
The Wildcats rank third in America East as a team with 73.3 points per contest and their 62.2 points allowed per game is second among AE teams. UNH’s 44.4% field goal percentage is fourth in the conference and their 36.1% from the 3-point arc leads all conference squads.
UNH also lead the league and rank 13th in the nation in assist/TO ratio (1.58) and also rank first in America East in rebounding (38.7).
This Wildcats team has the potential to be one of their best in recent years. Coming into the year, UNH was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason poll.
Just ahead of the Wildcats in that poll was UVM in second.
The Catamounts have had two of their last three games canceled or postponed, but are winners of two straight.
UVM has been great on home court with a 4-0 record in Patrick Gymnasium.
Catamounts forward Ryan Davis broke out in a big way last season and has carried that over to his senior season.
The Illinois native averages a team-high 16.9 points, which ranks third in the conference behind Martinez and NJIT’s Dylan O’Hearn.
Ben Shungu and Isaiah Powell have provided a consistent scoring presence as well with 13.3 and 11.9 points per game respectively.
UVM’s defense was its calling card during non-conference play. The Catamounts have allowed the least points per game of anyone in the conference at 60.1 points.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday in Burlington.
