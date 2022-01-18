The script for the first three America East conference games for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been a pleasant read for the Catamounts.
Three games and three convincing wins, it would be tough to write up a better start for the club picked to finish second in the conference in the preseason poll.
UVM (11-4, 3-0 AE) looks to keep that roll going on Wednesday as the Catamounts head to Newark, New Jersey to take on New Jersey Institute of Technology.
A measure of revenge could be on the UVM’s mind when the ball is tipped off in the Garden State.
The last time the teams met was on Dec. 28, 2020, where the Highlanders outlasted the Catamounts 81-80 in double overtime.
UVM led by six points at the half, but NJIT erased the deficit in the second half. After a deadlocked first overtime, the Highlanders’ San Antonio Brown broke Catamount fans’ hearts everywhere when he banked a buzzer-beater off the glass to secure a NJIT win in double overtime.
Brown has since graduated, but this year’s Highlanders group is plenty competitive. NJIT comes into the UVM matchup with an 8-7 mark, going 3-2 in conference play.
Miles Coleman and Dylan O’Hearn have been the clear offensive leaders for the Highlanders this season. The two rank second and third in the league in scoring. Coleman checks in at 16.2 points per game and O’Hearn is at 15.3 points per game.
The scoring drops off a bit from there, but James Lee, Antwuan Butler, Matt Faw and Mekhi Gray are capable scorers as well.
NJIT ranks eighth in the conference in scoring and will hope to crack a UVM defense that has been the best the league has to offer this year, allowing just 61.5 points per game.
The Catamounts’ offense has been middle of the pack among America East teams, but they do have the league’s top scorer in Ryan Davis, who averages 17.4 points per game.
Ben Shungu, at 14.3 points per game, isn’t far removed from his career high scoring day and Isaiah Powell also puts up double digit points per game.
Senior Finn Sullivan is coming off a week where he was named America East Player of the Week on Monday, after his team-high 19.5 scoring average in UVM’s two wins last week.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The UVM and NJIT women will also square off on Wednesday night with Patrick Gymnasium playing host.
Both teams come in with similar records. The Catamounts are 8-7 and the Highlanders have played one more game at 9-7.
NJIT has been in the midst of some of its best basketball all season. The Highlanders opened up conference play on Dec. 30 with a 54-49 win against Stony Brook, one of just two losses the Seawolves have faced all season.
NJIT followed that up with three more conference wins, before they fell to Albany on Saturday.
Scoring has been very balanced for the Highlanders with a trio of players averaging in double figures. Kenna Squier leads the way with 12.3 points per game, good for seventh in the conference.
Behind Squier is Ellyn Stoll and Lyzi Litwinko, with 10.6 and 10.5 points per game respectively.
Balance is also the name of the game for the Catamounts with four players averaging in double figures for points.
Josie Larkins leads the way with 12.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the America East. Larkins recently reached 1,000 points for her UVM career, hitting the mark in a win against UMBC.
Emma Utterback averages 11.5 points per game, while Anna Olson tacks on 11.4 and Delaney Richason adds 10.1.
The Catamounts haven’t strung together multiple wins in a row since the beginning of conference play, but will hope that their 33-point win against UMBC on Saturday will provide the momentum to overcome NJIT.
UVM and NJIT have met six times previously with the Catamounts winning five of those contests. The Highlanders lone win against the Catamounts came last season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium on Wednesday.
