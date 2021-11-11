Everything in life is a process. The University of Vermont women’s soccer team knows that well.
When UVM coach Kristi Huizenga took over the program in the 2011 season, the Catamounts were coming off a 2-16 season in 2010.
A decade later, UVM is back to a place it hasn’t been since 1984, the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts locked up the America East automatic qualifier spot with a 1-0 win against the University of New Hampshire on Sunday in the conference championship game.
“I was hoping it would be a little sooner than now, but it’s an evolution and a process,” Huizenga said, in media availability on Wednesday. “That’s something that we preach to our team day in and day out. Enjoy the process as much as you do the end result.”
UVM drew Princeton University for an opening round game, slated for Friday at 6 p.m. at Princeton’s Sherrerd Field.
The Tigers have been a consistent presence in the NCAA Tournament in the last handful of years. It’s the 14th time in program history and the third time in the last four competitive seasons, that Princeton will compete in the tournament. For the seventh time in program history, the Tigers will open the tournament at home.
Princeton comes into the game with a 14-2-1 record, having went 6-1 in Ivy League competition.
The Tigers are a depth-filled club and that showed in the Ivy League postseason awards announced on Wednesday.
Defenders Lucy Rickerson and Madison Curry earned first-team honors along with keeper Grace Barbara, forwards Tatum Gee and Gabi Juarez and midfielder Aria Nagai as second-team honorees, and midfielder Marissa Hart earning honorable mention.
Juarez is the team’s leading goal and point scorer with eight and 21,but Princeton has had 14 goal scorers this season, its most since 1999, when it also saw 14 players score.
Defensively, the Tigers posted 10 shutouts in the regular season, the 18th time in program history Princeton has had double-digit shutouts in a season. Barbara has been in goal for 1,200 of the team’s 1,560 minutes, accruing an 0.82 goals against average.
“(Princeton) likes to play a similar style. It’s as much as we could ask for to have a good soccer game,” Huizenga said.
Ella Bankert, a graduate student, is in her fifth year playing for the Catamounts. The Cuttingsville native who played her high school soccer at Mill River Union High School has seen the development of the program first-hand since she entered the fray in 2017.
“It was really cool to see our team up on the board and exciting to see who were playing and to be able to prepare,” Bankert said.
UVM’s 12 wins this season are the most the Catamounts have had since their 12-win effort in 1996.
“This team feels really special. We knew that from the start,” Bankert said. “It kind of just had a different feel in how we were able to get results in games that maybe we wouldn’t have won in the past. The depth we have is super special.”
Twelve players have found the back of the net for UVM this fall. Alyssa Oviedo leads the way with six goals, followed by Cricket Basa with five.
Basa, a junior forward from Montpelier, scored the lone goal in the Catamounts’ conference championship win against UNH.
UVM has a defense that ranked in the upper half of the America East in goals against average. Senior keeper Lydia Kessel has a 1.14 GAA.
While the Catamounts are new to the NCAA Tournament scene, their coach Huizenga played in four tournaments while playing for the University of Connecticut, and in 2003, advanced all the way to the national championship game.
She notes how the two situations have their differences.
“It was a much different feel (at UConn) because we knew we were going to be in the tournament,” Huizenga said. “We need the automatic bid (at UVM), so there’s all that excitement and pressure that goes along with it. The best thing about it is that you get to play more soccer.”
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Princeton, New Jersey.
