BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team opened up its 2020-2021 season by splitting a home set with New Hampshire over the weekend at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
UVM 4, UNH 2
A pair of goals in the first and second periods pushed UVM to a win in its season opener.
The Wildcats jumped out to a lead with 17:50 in the first period with a goal from Lauren Martin.
UNH won the ensuing faceoff, but UVM regained possession and quickly responded with a goal.
Freshman Natalie Mlynkova gathered the puck off the boards and cut to the net through Wildcat defenders to net her first collegiate goal, with Val Caldwell and Lily Humphrey assisting.
Montpelier native Bella Parento made her collegiate debut count as well, scoring midway through the first period on a wrist shot off an assist from Mlynkova and Caldwell.
Caldwell got in on the scoring act off a loose puck early in the second period and freshman Maddy Skelton finished off the Catamount scoring later in the period.
Caldwell earned Hockey East player of the week on Monday.
UVM goaltender Natalie Ferenc made 14 saves on Saturday.
UNH 2, UVM 0
Two third-period goals were the difference in Sunday’s UNH win.
Emily Rickwood scored for the Wildcats in the opening minutes of the final frame and Martin scored exactly a minute later.
UVM’s best chance at getting on the board came late in the third period with a 5-on-3 advantage. The Catamounts rang the post, but couldn’t put one past UNH goalie Ava Boutilier, who recorded her eighth career shutout.
Ferenc made 26 saves for UVM.
The Catamounts (1-1) are back in action on Friday, Jan. 1 to begin a two-game home set with Holy Cross. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UML 73, UVM 65
LOWELL, Mass. — The University of Vermont opened up its season on the losing end, falling to UMass Lowell.
An 8-0 run to start the first half put UML in business and the River Hawks pushed their lead to as much as 12. UVM battled back to cut the lead to one with 2:27 left in the half, but a UML went on a 6-0 run to end the half up seven.
The River Hawks were similarly strong to start the second half and led by 14 with 14:22 to play. UVM cut the lead down to four with 6:33 left on a pair of Ben Shungu free throws, but couldn’t make any more headway.
Stef Smith led the way for UVM with 18 points, while Justin Mazzula had 17 and Shungu had 13.
Ron Mitchell dropped a game-high 24 for UML and shot 6-for-8 from deep.
The Catamounts (0-1) and River Hawks are back at it on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. tip-off at Costello Athletic Center.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UML 66, UVM 50
BURLINGTON — University of Massachusetts Lowell led from wire-to-wire, besting the University of Vermont Saturday afternoon.
Big offensive efforts in the first and third quarters were the difference for UML, who outscored UVM by eight points in both quarters.
Kharis Odom led all scorers with 18 points for the River Hawks.
The Catamounts cut the UML lead to three with a 3 by Jane McCauley with 5:42 left in the first half, but a 7-0 UML run added some breathing room with a 10-point lead at the half.
The River Hawks led by 18 heading into the fourth and a Josie Larkins 3 and Delaney Richason transition bucket cut the lead to 13, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Emma Utterback led UVM with 10 points. Richason and Anna Olson added eight points.
UVM 61, UML 56
The Catamounts flipped the script on Sunday with a strong start to even their record at 1-1.
UVM jumped out to a six-point lead after one quarter, paced by eight points from Larkins in the opening five minutes. Larkins and Utterback combined for 17 of the Catamounts’ 23 first quarter points.
UVM took a six-point lead into the third and fourth quarters. UML made it a one-possession game late, but Larkin free throws iced the Catamounts’ first win.
The Catamounts are back in action Sunday at New Jersey Institute of Technology for a 4 p.m. tip in Newark, New Jersey.
UMaine 63, Northeastern 62
BOSTON — The University of Maine remained undefeated with a nail-biting win against Northeastern on Sunday.
Maine led by six at the half and held a four-point lead late in regulation. The Huskies went on a 5-0 run to take the lead, but a driving bucket with 17 seconds to go by Blanca Millan gave the Black Bears their third straight win.
Windsor alumna Olivia Rockwood scored her first collegiate points on a 3-point field goal in the third quarter.
The Black Bears are at the University of Hartford on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UMass 4, UVM 0
AMHERST, Mass. — It was a tough start to the Todd Woodcroft era for the University of Vermont, as the Catamounts fell to No. 10 UMass Amherst.
UVM goaltender Tyler Harmon stood on his head in the first period, stopping 15 Minutemen shots, but UMass broke through in the second period with goals from Cal Kiefiuk and Oliver Chau, with Chau’s coming shorthanded.
The Minutemen put the game out of reach with goals from Matthew Kessel and Bobby Trivigno.
Matt Murray had a shutout for UMass, while Harmon made 30 saves.
UMass 4, UVM 1
Power play struggles did the Catamounts in on Sunday, with UMass scoring a trio of goals with UVM a man down in the first period.
Carson Gicewicz, Josh Lopina and Kessel netted the three power play goals.
The second period went scoreless and the Catamounts scored their first goal of the season in the third period with a quick shot from Alex Esposito with an assist from William Lemay and Harmon.
UVM hosts No. 12 Northeastern on Friday at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
