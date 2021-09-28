By the end of the week, the calendar will turn to October, meaning the second half of the college sports season is on the horizon.
The University of Vermont men’s soccer and field hockey teams would love to duplicate the success that the first month of play. Both clubs are over the .500 mark with America East conference play taking up the majority of the back half of their regular season schedules.
The Catamount men (5-2-1) had a historic start to their season with five consecutive shutouts. It was just the fifth time in program history that UVM had won five straight games to open the season.
The early-season bubble has popped with two losses and a tie since that stretch, heading into Tuesday, but the Catamounts still look strong with conference play about to ramp up.
Alex Nagy and Nacho Lerech lead the team with three goals apiece and Nagy also has a team-leading three assists.
While the offense has produced well enough to win games, UVM’s defense has been the backbone of the early success, allowing less than a goal per game.
Nate Silveira has been the top goalkeeper in the conference thus far, leading in goals against average and save percentage.
The UVM women’s soccer team (3-5-1) was riding a similar hot start, but has really faltered as of late, losing four of its last five games. Over that stretch, the Catamounts have found the back of the net just twice.
Thanks in large part to their hot start, UVM is third in the America East in goals per game with 1.33, but they haven’t been as stout on the defensive side, tied for highest amount of goals allowed per game with the University of Albany.
Alyssa Oviedo, Alexa Mihale and Jill Brody all have two goals for the Catamounts, while Vermonters Cricket Basa, Ella Bankert and Natalie Durieux are in the contingent of women with one goal.
America East games are all the Catamounts will see the rest of the way with the University of Maine up on Thursday.
The UVM field hockey team (6-4) is losers of two straight, but both games were decided by one goal.
The Catamounts have been middle of the pack in most offensive categories this year, but have been one of the better defensive teams in the America East, allowing less than two goals per game.
Goalie Sierra Espeland is third in the conference in goals against average, save percentage, save per game and shutouts per game.
Irish midfielder Clodagh Ferry leads the Catamounts with six goals, good for fifth in the conference. Vermonters Kate Hall (South Burlington) and Lydia Maitland (CVU) have multiple goals as well.
On the cross country trails, Granite Stater Jane Leighton has been a key cog for the Catamounts, winning her race at the Vermont Invite and third in her race at the University of New Hampshire. Andrew Crompton, a U-32 graduate, was also a third-place finisher for UVM at that meet in Durham, New Hampshire.
There are eight other Vermonters on the UVM team outside of Crompton with Burlington’s Owen Amsden, Montpelier’s Matt Hynes, BFA-St. Albans’ Riley Maher, Mount Mansfield’s Ellie Churchill, Burr and Burton’s Jordan Jager, Rice’s Dina John and CVU’s Geneva Cote and Sadie Holmes.
The Catamounts’ women’s swimming and diving team has only competed once, but has its second meet on Friday at Army in West Point, New York.
In the opening meet, the CSCAA National Collegiate Open Water Championship, UVM finished ninth as a team and freestyle swimmer Mina Poppas was the team’s top finisher in 31st overall.
There is one Vermonter on the team, CVU alumna Teddi Simons, who swims the breaststroke.
