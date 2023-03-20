COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 15 University of Vermont men’s basketball team’s upset bid fell short, as the Catamounts suffered a 78-61 loss to No. 2 Marquette in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at Nationwide Arena.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper sank a layup that sparked an 11-3 run for the Golden Eagles who took a 16-8 lead with 12:31 remaining. Marquette had four different scorers in the run, which spanned for over four minutes. The Golden Eagles were 5-for-7 from the field as they stretched out their lead.
The Golden Eagles doubled up the Cats to take their first double-digit lead, up 31-20 with 4:54 left in the half. David Joplin scored five of Marquette’s 10 points during that span.
Veretto scored six points to help Vermont chip away at the Marquette lead. The graduate student sank three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, as the Cats pulled back to within single digits. Penn made the score 36-30 with 1:08 remaining.
The Golden Eagles added three points in the final minute of the first half to take a 39-30 lead into the break.
The Catamounts made four of their first seven field goals coming out of the locker room to cut the deficit to five points with 15:44 remaining. Duncan led Vermont with four points as the Cats outscored the Golden Eagles 10-6 in the early minutes.
Kam Jones fueled an 18-6 run for Marquette, scoring all of the Golden Eagles’ baskets over a 5:57 span to take a 63-46 lead with 9:47 left in the game. Jones was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field during the run.
Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored four points down the stretch as the Catamounts brought the deficit to 17 points.
UConn 95, UVM 52
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Vermont women’s basketball team fell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to the two-seed UConn 95-52 at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies ended Vermont’s 17-game winning streak which was the third longest in the nation.
Connecticut started the game with a quick 7-0 spurt over the first two minutes of the first quarter.
Vermont battled back over the next five plus minutes to cut the score to 13-7 with 3:57 remaining following a Maria Myklebust three. Connecticut went on a 9-0 spurt to start the second quarter taking a 36-12 with 6:09 remaining.
However, Vermont held tough with the Huskies converting back-to-back threes from Catherine Gilwee and Myklebust to cut the score to 38-18 with 4:59 remaining in the first half.
Utterback converted a layup with 1:25 left in the first half to end a 12-0 spurt by UConn and cut the lead to 50-20. Over the first 4:45 of the third quarter Vermont fought hard trading baskets with UConn as each team scored 11 points to put the score at 64-31 with 5:15 remaining. Emma Utterback went 2-2 from deep to lead the Catamounts with six points and Gilwee added five more for Vermont.
Over the last five plus minutes Vermont continued to battle with the Huskies to send the game into the fourth quarter at 75-41 in favor of UConn. Utterback led all scorers in the third quarter scoring 11 of her 13 points.
Myklebust ended the Huskies run with 6:13 remaining with a step-back three to make the score 84-44.
Gilwee knocked down a three with 2:05 remaining which made the game 93-52 and wrapped up the Catamounts scoring.
