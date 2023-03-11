BURLINGTON — The top-seeded University of Vermont women's basketball team defeated the two-seed University of Albany 38-36 in the America East championship at Patrick Gymnasium Friday night.
With the victory, Vermont earns the America East conference's automatic qualifier and will advance to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Both the Great Danes and Catamounts struggled to find their offense in the early going with the two teams going into the break tied at 4-4. Anna Olson grabbed an important offensive rebound (game-high 16) and finished with a layup to start the scoring. Olson finished with eight rebounds in the first quarter.
Emma Utterback added two for Vermont while Ellen Hahne and Freja Werth each had two for UAlbany in the first quarter.
The Great Danes seemed to find their offense with a three from Hahne on their first possession of the second quarter to seize a 7-4 lead.
However, Vermont quickly answered going on a 13-0 run over the next 6:21 of the game to seize a 17-7 lead. The Catamounts were led by 11 points from Utterback while Bella Vito chipped in a jumper for UVM.
Kayla Cooper converted on an and-one with 48 seconds remaining to trim the score to 17-10, where it would stand for halftime.
Delaney Richason drilled a three to start the third quarter for Vermont to extend their lead to 20-10.
Hahne again answered on the other end for UAlbany on the very next possession with a three of her own to make it 20-13 with 7:16 remaining in the third.
Vermont's defense clamped down holding UAlbany to just four points over the final seven plus minutes of the third quarter on 1-for-8 shooting. During that stretch the Catamounts outscored the Great Danes 10-4, led by five points and three more rebounds from Olson.
With that spurt to end the third quarter Vermont took a 30-17 lead heading into the final stanza.
The Great Danes would not go away so easily outscoring Vermont 19-7 over the first nine plus minutes of the fourth quarter and drawing to within one, 37-36, with nine seconds remaining following a Helene Haegerstrand three pointer.
Richason hit one-of-two free throws to make it a 38-36 game with seven seconds remaining, which would prove to be the final score.
A last second desperation heave from Grace Heeps came up short and Vermont held on for the victory.
Utterback led all scorers with 18 points while also adding six rebounds and one assist. With her performance throughout the tournament, she was named Most Outstanding Player of the America East playoffs. In three games she averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the floor.
Olson finished with a career-high and program postseason record of 16 rebounds to go with nine points and two blocks.
Vermont's stellar defense held the Great Danes to 14 made field goals, that's the fewest in an America East title game ever.
Vermont tied the America East Championship record with 53 rebounds.
Richason and Vito each added 10 rebounds apiece. Richason finished with five points and two blocks.
For the first time this season, the Catamounts had three separate players in double digits rebounds.
Vermont won the America East Championship for the seventh time in program history.
The Catamounts are now 4-1 at Patrick Gym in America East Championship games.
Friday was Vermont's 15th home win of the 2022-23 campaign setting a new program record. The Catamounts won 14 home games during the 1991-92, 1999-00 and 2007-08 campaign.
Vermont upped their rebounding game in the tournament out-rebounding their opponents by an average of 13.0 a game.
With the win Vermont extended their longest winning streak since the 1992-93 season to 17 games.
