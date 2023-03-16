When someone thinks about women’s college basketball over the last few decades, one team is surely coming to mind – the University of Connecticut Huskies.
Their list of alumni is a list of some of the best women’s players the game has ever seen. Maya Moore, Brenna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash, the list goes on and on.
The program, led by legendary coach Geno Auriemma, is the benchmark of women’s college hoops. That benchmark is the University of Vermont women’s basketball team’s opponent in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The UVM men have made the NCAA Tournament their second home in recent years, but the Catamount women will be entering unfamiliar territory.
UVM (25-6) is making just its seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament and first trip since 2009-2010 season. That 2010 tournament was the only time the Catamounts made it out of the first round.
This year’s 25-win output is easily the most successful season since that last tournament run as the program has progressively put itself back on the map under the tutelage of fifth-year coach Alisa Kresge.
UVM has been about as dominant as they come since the turn of the calendar to 2023. The Catamounts have ripped off 17 straight victories after starting 8-6.
UVM’s run through the America East tournament to lock up an automatic qualifier spot wasn’t without its challenges. The Catamounts got a tough test from No. 8 seed Bryant in the first round, winning by seven.
UVM bested UMBC by 12 in the semifinals, but had to scratch and claw to outlast last year’s conference champion Albany in the finals. The Catamounts were up by double digits going into the fourth quarter against the Great Danes, but Albany dominated the final quarter, before UVM held on.
Emma Utterback led the Catamount charge with 18 points in a defensive-minded championship game. Her scoring has been crucial all season, leading the team with 14 points per game.
Anna Olson and CVU alumna Catherine Gilwee are both averaging in double figures as well and Delaney Richason isn’t far off from that threshold.
UConn enters its 34th consecutive NCAA Tournament, boasting a 29-5 mark this season.
The Huskies had a pretty dominant run through the Big East tournament, beating Georgetown by 30, Marquette by 29 and then Villanova by 11 in the championship game.
It’s nearly impossible to key in on one UConn player on a team that boasts a top-30 scoring offense in Division I. Vermont has the eighth best scoring defense in the country, but this squad will easily be the best opponent they’ve seen.
Aaliyah Edwards leads the team with 16.5 points per game, followed by Lou Lopez Sénéchal with 15.7 points per game.
Azzi Fudd figures to be an X-factor for the Huskies. Fudd missed nearly two months with a knee injury, before returning for the Big East tournament opener against Georgetown. Her minutes load increased as the tournament went on, going on to play 32 minutes in the final against Villanova.
Fudd had a pair of 30-point outings early in the season and is averaging 15.5 points per game in 12 games of action.
UConn has gotten used to dealing with injuries this season. Before the season even began, 2021 National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers tore her ACL. Bueckers figures to be a top-five WNBA draft pick when she decides to go professional.
Dorka Juhász and Aubrey Griffin are both strong scorers as well, averaging comfortably in double figures.
Tip-off is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Storrs, Connecticut. It will be broadcast on ABC and online at ESPN3 via WatchESPN.
