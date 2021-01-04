ALBANY, N.Y. — Anna Olson continued her breakout freshman season for the University of Vermont women’s basketball team with a pair of big games this weekend against UMBC.
Olson’s effort played a critical role in the Catamounts sweeping the Retrievers at University of Albany’s SEFCU Arena on Sunday and Monday.
Sunday’s opener, a 73-56 Vermont win, saw UVM jump out early and that was all it needed to put UMBC in the rear view mirror.
The Catamounts dropped 23 points in the first quarter, with 11 coming from Josie Larkins, and they led by 11 heading into the second quarter.
UVM started the second quarter slow, but went on a 9-1 run spurred on by Olson, who found Larkins for a corner 3 and scored four points during that stretch. The Catamounts pushed the lead to 15 by halftime and the Retrievers couldn’t cut the lead to single digits the rest of the way.
Larkins led UVM with 21 points, while dishing out five assists. Olson had 19 points and eight rebounds.
The Catamounts finished the sweep on Monday, besting UMBC 65-54.
Olson posted a double-double, with 18 points and 10 boards, to pace UVM.
All five Catamount starters scored in double figures. Delaney Richason had 14 points, Larkins had 12, Emma Utterback had 11 and Maddy Smith had 10.
UVM was down four after the first quarter, but dominated the second, outscoring the Retrievers 16-6. Olson posted nine of her points during that dominant stretch.
The Catamounts continued to extend their lead, going up as much as 16 in the third, before holding off UMBC in the fourth.
UVM (4-2) hosts Binghamton on Saturday and Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM, Albany split
BURLINGTON — The UVM men’s basketball team’s up and down season had another weekend that fit the bill.
The Catamounts fell in a 63-62 heartbreaker on Saturday against University of Albany at Patrick Gymnasium, but responded with a 74-66 win on Sunday.
Saturday’s contest was the second in a row where UVM lost by one point.
With three minutes to play, the Catamounts were down by four, but Ryan Davis had a layup to slice the lead to one possession. Forty-three seconds later Ben Shungu sank a pair of free throws to knot the score 61-61.
Albany’s Jarvis Doles hit a jumper to give the Great Danes a lead and the score remained 63-61 heading into the final seconds. With nine seconds to play, Shungu had a chance to tie with a pair of free throws, but he missed the first one, before draining the second.
UVM had a chance to win on a last second shot by Isaiah Powell, but it wasn’t true.
Davis led UVM with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
A strong second half gave the Catamounts the win on Sunday. UVM scored the first eight points of the second half. Albany cut the lead to two points with seven minutes left, but the Catamounts pulled away in the final minutes to secure the win.
The first half was back and forth. The Great Danes led by seven midway through the period, but an 8-0 run from UVM put it right back in the game.
Albany responded with an eight-point run of its own and the teams battled to a halftime tie.
Shungu led the Catamounts with a career-high 21 points on Sunday.
UVM (3-3) is at Binghamton on Saturday and Sunday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Vermont sweeps HC
BURLINGTON — A 12-day layoff was no problem for the UVM women’s hockey team, as it swept Holy Cross 4-0 and 6-1 this weekend at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Friday’s New Year’s Day contest saw the Catamounts dominant throughout. UVM outshot the Crusaders 37-17 and held the advantage in faceoffs as well.
The Catamounts posted a pair of first-period goals to seize control. Olivia Kilberg started the scoring with 3:35 to play in the first. Anna Erickson fired a shot in front of the Holy Cross net and it was knocked down by Theresa Schafzahl. With a loose puck, Kilberg took advantage and scored.
A power play goal from Elise Murphy followed with 51 seconds left in the frame. Sara Levesque and Natálie Mlýnková assisted on the play.
Kristina Shanahan and Corrine McCool added a goal in the second and third period to ice the UVM win.
Freshman goaltender Jessie McPherson had the shutout for the Catamounts in her first career start.
UVM continued its dominance on Saturday. Kilberg, McCool, Erickson, Levesque, Hailey Burns and Alyssa Holmes all scored in the win.
Montpelier native Bella Parento notched an assist. Maude Poulin-Labelle had a trio of assists.
UVM once again outshot the Crusaders by 20 and their faceoff advantage ballooned to 13.
“We had lots of different names on the scoresheet and significant contributions up and down the lineup,” said Catamounts coach Jim Plumer, in a UVM press release. “We played with great energy and urgency in all six periods this weekend. I’m really proud of the commitment of this team. It’s a special group.”
UVM is 3-1 and off until Jan. 29 when it hosts Northeastern.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM falls Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following Friday’s tie and shootout loss to Providence, the UVM men’s hockey team fell to the Friars 3-1 on Saturday.
Tyler Harmon, who had a shutout Friday, was busy once again on Saturday, having to make a career-high 46 saves to keep the Catamounts afloat.
“The continued development of Tyler Harmon and his evolution into an elite Hockey East goaltender is a true positive,” said UVM coach Todd Woodcroft in an athletics press release.
UVM jumped ahead early in the first period. Owen Grant fired a hard shot at Providence goalie Jaxson Stauber, which was turned aside. Vlad Dzhioshvili was there to collect the rebound and net his first goal of the year. Jacques Bouquot was also credited with an assist.
Providence grabbed a lead by the end of the first period. Parker Ford scored with 4:28 to play before the intermission and Matt Koopman added a goal with 3:13 to play.
The second period went scoreless, before Tyce Thompson added an insurance goal in the third.
In the losing effort, UVM continued to see improvement on the power play. The Catamounts were perfect on the penalty kill for the second straight game.
UVM (0-4-2) hosts Maine on Friday and Saturday.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.