Luke Vadnais has been hired as the new Fair Haven Union High School boys basketball coach.
Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander announced the hiring on Friday, as Vadnais takes over for longtime coach Bob Prenevost, who finished his coaching career with 537 wins, retiring after the season.
“FHUHS is lucky to have Luke in this role,” Alexander said. “Bob Prenevost was an integral part of the FHUHS athletic program and Slater nation, we are very sad to see him ‘retire’ from coaching but wish him the best. His support and coaching style will live on in Slate Nation. Bob emulates what a coach should be,”
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to lead,” Vadnais said.
Vadnais has been coaching in the district since 2004, imparting his knowledge from the 5th and 6th grade level all the way to high school. He has most recently been Fair Haven’s head junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach.
Under the guidance of Vadnais, the Fair Haven JV team went 17-1 this past winter.
Vadnais is Fair Haven to the core. He got involved with the program as a middle schooler doing stats for Prenevost’s team in the late 1990s that had Slater great Todd Roberts as one of the main cogs, a very successful time in the program’s history.
“People compare what Sawyer (Ramey) was doing over the last four years to what Todd Roberts was doing back then,” Vadnais said.
Vadnais went on to play for Fair Haven himself and was part of the 2002 Division II state championship team that went 22-2, beating Woodstock in the state finals.
Minus a brief pit stop to coach at Rutland, Vadnais has been coaching in the Slate Valley for much of the last two decades.
He knows he has some massive shoes to fill. Prenevost had a coaching career that very few in the state can match.
“Coaching with Coach P was such an amazing opportunity,” Vadnais said. “He let me take on a role that not many JV coaches have the opportunity to do, letting me run the program in the summer and having a big role in practice.
“What (Bob) has built at Fair Haven is amazing. I’m just looking to continue on what he built. I know I wouldn’t be in this position without what Coach P did.”
The Slaters’ varsity squad went 22-1 this winter, with their lone loss coming in the Division II semifinals against North Country, an overtime affair at the Barre Auditorium.
Fair Haven graduated seven seniors. Two of those seniors were multiple-year starters in Sawyer Ramey and Sam Barber.
Ramey has racked up the postseason accolades, most notably Gatorade Player of the Year and VBCA Player of the Year.
The Slaters will return a pair of starters, Joe Buxton and Phil Bean, from that squad next winter.
“Joe and Phil will be the face of Fair Haven basketball next year,” Vadnais said. “We have a lot of kids who worked really hard on the junior varsity and had a successful season. After Joe and Phil, three through 10, there may not be a big difference.
“We’re not taking Barre off the back of our shirts.”
The man calling the shots may be different, but the winning mentality is the same. Such is the standard in Fair Haven basketball.
