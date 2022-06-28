The Mount St. Joseph baseball team had a motto it adopted near the end of the season.
Three simple words. They went, "Hit like Dom."
Mounties junior Dom Valente was a tough out all year long and earned this year's Rutland Herald baseball player of the year honor for his standout effort.
MSJ was one of the top hitting teams in Division IV and averaged 10.5 runs per game. Players like David Franzoni, TJ Euber and Braedon McKeighan, among a few others, were big in that effort, but it's tough to quantify the importance of Valente's bat in the middle of the Mounties' lineup.
The junior batted .487, with 14 runs batted in and 17 runs scored. He hit six doubles and worked 12 walks. At the end of the season, Valente was one of the selections to the Southern Vermont League's D Division all-league team.
"Everyone cane see it when you're doing well," said MSJ coach Mike Callahan about how Valente's work at the plate rubbed off on his teammates. "They can watch what he's doing and try to emulate it."
Batters don't get a hit in nearly half of their at-bats without a ton of work. Valente puts plenty of sweat in to perfect his craft.
Valente's family has a batting cage at their home, which is a nice addition to the swings he gets at practice.
"He got plenty of swings, whether it was at home or in practice. He really improved," Callahan said.
In the field, Valente was a stalwart at first base for MSJ. Callahan touched upon the extra grounders that the junior took to improve at the position.
What really stood out to Callahan and his coaching staff was leadership role Valente took on as a junior.
While Euber was a major leader in his own right for the Mounties, Valente also took on some of that responsibility.
"Dom was willing to take on anything," Callahan said. "It was great to a see a junior really embrace that role. We're hoping that speaks towards next year."
Valente's personality is an infectious one. He's always a positive presence for MSJ.
"Dom is very humble and very coachable," Callahan said. "He's always looking to improve aspects of his game. He is really a breath of fresh air. It's refreshing to see how humble he is."
It wasn't that long ago, where the Mounties' baseball program was starving for success. Athletes like Valente, and those around him, have done plenty to change the perception and setting up MSJ for plenty of winning in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.