When Proctor’s Joe Valerio and the University of Connecticut softball team touched down in North Carolina on Thursday, it was a toasty 80 degrees.
Valerio’s head is always hot, though, even back in the dead of winter on the Storrs campus. It is percolating with numbers.
He uses his love of numbers and statistics to help the UConn softball team in his position of student manager, a job that pays him a stipend.
UConn’s sports information department distributes those numbers everyone in familiar with — batting averages, earned run average, RBIs, stolen bases and so on.
Valerio is tracking more obscure data.
“I do the extra stuff,” Valerio said.
That means he is compiling how many times the Huskies or the opponents get the leadoff batter on base in the inning, first-pitch strikes, how many times pitchers allow runners to score when in scoring position, etc.
The UConn coaching staff finds his work beneficial.
“I work mainly with the pitching coach, but all four of the coaches on the staff and I have really good conversations about the stuff that I am doing,” Valerio said.
Valerio has a head made for numbers. He is majoring in Actuarial Science and is about to add a second major, Statistics.
He is the second straight Proctor High graduate to hold the position of team manager with the UConn softball program.
“It was so funny. Curtis (Tomlinson) texted me and asked if I wanted a job in sports,” Valerio said. “He knew there was an opening.”
Tomlinson was graduating and the opening was the same position he held with the Huskies.
Valerio, a sophomore, had long dreamed of going to UConn.
“It is funny because for 10 years I had really wanted to go to UConn and be Kemba Walker,” said the Proctor High three-sport standout.
“Then as it got closer, I was looking at some other schools like Bryant and Siena,” Valerio said.
“It wasn’t surprising that I went to UConn. My heart was always in UConn.”
Right now, Valerio is loving the balmy weather in North Carolina but he is also looking forward to games at the University of Massachusetts on April 6 and at Boston College on April 27. His sisters Alyssa and Olivia live in Boston and will likely attend the games.
Valerio graduated from Proctor in 2020 as the valedictorian.
The salutatorian of that class was Allie Almond who is playing softball at Castleton University, helping the Spartans to a 6-1 start this spring.
Almond is trying to put up numbers to help the Spartans win while her PHS classmate is tracking and compiling numbers in an effort to help the Huskies win on their softball diamond.
One of Valerio’s favorite sports was baseball. He was a shortstop/pitcher for Proctor High School and the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team.
There are some similarities between baseball and softball but one thing that quickly sunk in was just how intense NCAA Division I softball is.
“The biggest surprise is the level of competition at this level. It is insane,” Valerio said.
Maybe Valerio gets his love of numbers from his father Matt who meticulously charted statistics for the Proctor basketball teams when his children Alyssa, Olivia, Isabel and Joe were playing for the Phantoms.
Armed with his double major from UConn, being the team manager has helped Joe Valerio realize some of the opportunities that might help him remain in the sports world after graduation, using his penchant for working with numbers.
