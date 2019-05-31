PROCTOR — Proctor’s Joe Valerio was masterful in his four-hit, complete-game, 7-2 victory over Blue Mountain in Friday’s Division IV baseball quarterfinal game, but the junior right-hander deflected credit to his defense.
The centerpiece of that defense was the play of shortstop Cam Richardson and left fielder Jacob Perkins.
“I have never seen Jacob Perkins play that well,” Valerio said. “He made about four outstanding catches. They hit some shots off me and those guys made the plays.”
“Joe pitched real well, He kept them off balance,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
“And we made the plays. We played a complete game. That is a strong cub we beat.”
Sincere Bridge had a key, two-run double for the Phantoms. Valerio and Jacob May added RBI singles.
The No. 5 Phantoms have not won a road game this season and now they must.
“We have a lot of seniors. We want to keep it going for the seniors,” Valerio said.
Black River 9, Sharon 1
LUDLOW — Black River’s Zach Paul was overpowering in his team’s 9-1 Division IV quarterfinal baseball victory over Sharon Academy at Paul Pullinen Athletic Field. Paul amassed 13 strikeouts in just five innings. He walked two and allowed two hits.
Ryan Boyle pitched the final two frames for the Presidents.
Josh King was saddled with the loss.
Paul also did the job with the bat — two doubles. Josh Cohen and eighth grader Dylan Ross added two hits apiece for Black River and Zach Boyle had a home run.
The No. 1 Presidents (11-4) host Proctor in the semifinals Tuesday.
Danville 15, Poultney 0
DANVILLE — Nine errors in the first three doomed Poultney’s chances in a 15-0 loss to No. 2 Danville in Division IV baseball Friday.
The Indians took advantage of Poultnehy’s generosity and Teto Scamol socked a two-run homer to back up Cole Beliveau, who shut out Poultney on three hits: two singles by Jacob DeBonis and a double by Jacob McMahon.
Ryan Alt took the loss for the No. 7, 6-11 Blue Devils, who will have experienced veterans all over the field when the 2020 season rolls around.
Danville is 7-5.
SOFTBALL
Otter Valley 6, Rice 2
BRANDON — Once again Otter Valley came from behind as they defeated Rice 6-2 in the girls Division II quarterfinals Friday.
“They’re the comeback kids,” said Ottera co-coach Kelly Trayah.
Down 2-0 going into the sixth Riley Keith started the Otter rally with the double.
Bella Falco fouled of numerous pitches before finally drawing a walk. Advancing on a passes ball both runners scored on Mia Politano’s base hit.
The Otters went on to score four more runs and shut down Rice in the seventh.
Morgan LaPorte picked up the win for Otter Valley and Politano had two of the teams six hits.
Jaydenne Garbano took the loss for Rice.
Fair Haven 7, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Fair Haven is moving on to the semifinals after knocking off Springfield 7-1 in D-II softball action Friday.
Zoey Cole went the distance for the Slater allowing only three hits.
“They played a solid defense,” said Springfield coach Andy Bladyka. “That was the real difference today.”
Sydney Rathbun knocked in a pair of runs in the first and that was all the scoring until the sixth.
Hannah Crosby pitching for the first time in three weeks after rehabbing her knee seemed to tire in the sixth walking four in the frame.
The key play was a bases loaded fielders choice that turned into a throwing error and a sliding runner injuring the catcher. By the time Springfield recovered the ball three runs had scored.
Zoey Cole picked up the win and Katrina Bean made some quality catches in centerfield.
Fair Haven will travel to Bristol on Tuesday to play top-seeded Mount Abraham.
Missisquoi 8, Rutland 7
SWANTON — Rutland High School softball players were gleeful as they were leaving the field with a big upset on Friday.
Not so fast. They were called back.
A Thunderbirds runner on the would-be final out at first base was surprisingly ruled safe and No. 2 Missisquoi rallied for two runs and an 8-7 victory in the Division I softball quarterfinals.
The tying run scored on a wild pitch and Ellie Bourdeau singled for the winner as the 18-1 T-Birds moved on.
It was a bizarre ending to a seesaw game after the first base umpire ruled RHS first baseman Sam Bates had taken her foot off the bag when the throw came in. Neither Bates or Rutland coach Dick Wright agreed with the call, or that it was even close.
Sarah Harvey got the win in relief and Skyler Bird took the tough loss.
Alexandria Boivilette had a home a double and a single for Missisquoi.
Mariah Crossman had two hits, including a two-run single that gave Rutland an early lead.
Bates had a single and a two-run homer and Caitlin St. Germaine had a two-run single for the Raiders.
No. 10 Rutland finished 9-6.
“I’m proud of the kids,” said Wright. “We kept on getting better and rally came together in the last two weeks.
“We have a good foundation for next year.”
Blue Mountain 23, Poultney 2
WELLS RIVER — It was a long ride home for the Poultney softball team. The Blue Mountain Bucks rolled to a 23-2 victory over the Blue Devils in Friday’s Division IV quarterfinals softball game.
Richford 4, GM 0
CHESTER — Abby Adams’ two-run home run in the top of the seventh sent Richford to a 4-3 upset over Green Mountain in the Division III softball tournament.
Erika Knockenhauer took the loss.
“She pitched very well. She didn’t get a lot of help from the defense,” Green Mountain coach Terry Farrell said.
Green Mountain catcher Maddie Wilson had a double. Annie Lamson added two hits and stole three bases for the Chieftains and Alex Hutchins had an RBI single.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 17, Brattleboro 11
Brianna Beauchamp had five goals and Rutland High School rolled over Brattleboro 17-11 in a Division I lacrosse quarterfinal Friday.
The Raiders had just lost a close game to the Colonels.
“That got them hungry,” said coach Matt Zmurko, whose team will play at South Burlington on Tuesday in the semis. Rutland lost a 13-10 game to the Wolves earlier this season.
Francie Ettori had four goals and an assist, Logan Kinsman had three goals, Rylee Burgess had two goals and Kendra Sabotka a goal and three assists. Maggie Schillinger had a goal and an assist and Jenna Sunderland a goal for Rutland.
Perhaps more important was the defense the Raiders played, adjusting to account for Liz Day. Day had eight goals in Brattleboro’s win over Rutland last Saturday. She had three on Friday while Liv Romo had four.
Katie Sunderland, Elise Magro, Anna Bower, Zoe Zmurko and Megan O’Connor were key contributors to that defense.
Lea Zmurko had 11 saves in the Raiders net.
No. 4 Rutland is now 12-4 while No 5 Brattleboro ended up at 12-6.
Vergennes 7, Woodstock 6
VERGENNES — Jaylene Cook scored with 23 seconds left in the second overtime to lift top-seeded Vergennes over Woodstock 7-6 in Division II lacrosse.
Woodstock, the ninth seed, went to the tournament at 3-13 and nearly topped the 15-0 Commodores.
Audrey Eggum had three goals for Woodstock and Kai Alders made 19 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
CVU 15, Rutland 5
HINSEBURG — Conner Ladabouche scored twice for Rutland and Tyan Hayford, Aiden Pitts and Jacob Lorman tacked in a single goals but it wasn’t nearly enough as No. 1 CVU hung a 15-5 defeat on the Raiders in a boys lacrosse quarterfinal game on Friday.
Rutland goalie Chris Wilk had nine saves.
No. 1 CVU is 15-1.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Friday’s other scores:
BASEBALL
D-I: CVU 11, Brattleboro 2; Rice 6, St. Johnsbury 3; Colchester 4, So. Burlington 3; Mount Mansfield 3, BFA-St. Albans 2.
D-II: Harwood 6, Lamoille 5; Enosburg 7, Missisquoi 5.
D-III: White River Valley 9, Windsor 0; Thetford 11, Hazen 1.
D-IV: Arlington 9, Rivendell 3.
SOFTBALL
D-I: Essex 5, Brattleboro 4; BFA-St. Albans 11, Mount Anthony 5; Lyndon 9, CVU 1.
D-II: Mount Abraham 23, Randolph 2; U-32 16, Enosburg 9.
D-III: BFA-Fairfax 26, Peoples 4; Oxbow 10, Leland & Gray 2.
D-IV: Danville 30, Twin Valley 0.
BOYS LACROSSE
D-I: Essex 8, Woodstock 7 (OT); South Burlington 6, BFA-St. Albans 4.
D-II: Hartford 9, Stratton 3; Harwood 11, Green Mountain Valley 5.
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-I: South Burlington 13, CVU 11; Rice 16, BFA-St. Albans 9; Vergennes 7, Woodstock 6 (Double OT); Hartford 15, Lamoille 3; St. Johnsbury 8, Green Mt. Valley 7.
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I: Burlington 6, BFA-St. Albans 1; South Burlington 7, St. Johnsbury 0; Stowe 7, Mt. Anthony 0.
D-II: Woodstock 4, Montpelier 3; U-32 6, Burr and Burton 1.
BOYS TENNIS
D-I: Stowe 5, St. Johnsbury 2.
