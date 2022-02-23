Remember the movie A Man for All Seasons? That’s Hagen McDermott. Subtitle: And a Man for All Schools.
The Poultney High sophomore plays soccer for West Rutland in the fall, practices with the Mill River snowboard team in the winter and, finally in the spring, gets to simply walk out the building onto the diamond as a baseball player for Poultney. Oh, and he has applied for school choice to Rutland High School for the 2022-23 school year.
He attempted to hook up with the Rutland High snowboard team but when he was denied, he joined the Mill River squad for practice. His points, though, are scored for Poultney High School. He competes as a one-person team for the Blue Devils.
Those points are impressive. During a recent snowboard meet at Stowe, McDermott finished first in the field of 40 competitors in the slopestyle event.
Oh, he also plays on the U-14 RAHA hockey team and will be competing with them in the state tournament in Middlebury on March 6. Then it is off to Jay Peak for the High school Snowboarding State Championships on March 8 where McDermott’s goal is a top-10 finish.
His specialty is the slopestyle event and his aim is to get better as an all-around snowboarder.
“I want to get better in the rails and jumps,” he said.
The travel between all the sports and different schools is extensive.
“We just drive a lot. There are a lot of miles on the car,” his mother Cheri said.
Cheri teaches snowboarding at Pico and Hagen has been snowboarding since the age of 4 or 5.
She would love to see the sport’s popularity grow.
“You can get better quickly on a snowboard. You just have to practice,” Cheri said.
“You don’t have to be an amazing snowboarder to be on a team.”
Hagen has a backyard course for practicing but the recent warm weather did a number on it.
The McDermott home’s backyard is spacious and also contains a batting cage that Cheri’s father John Saltis built for him.
There are Rutland County snowboarders who could make a splash at the States at Jay Peak. Mill River’s Toby Pytik and Rutland’s Sean Babb had top-10 finishes at the slopestyle event in Stowe.
It was McDermott stealing the show with his first-place score of 72.5.
Practices with the Mill River team began on skateboards inside the building before the snow arrived. Now, they practice outside at the school and at Pico on Sundays.
It has been a great experience.
“I’ve got to meet new friends,” McDermott said.
March 14 is the Vermont Principals’ Association’s first day for pitchers and catchers for high school baseball.
McDermott, who has been a pitcher, second baseman and outfielder for the Blue Devils, will trade his board for his glove and report to practice for Poultney’s new baseball coach.
Athletic Director Dave Capman expects to be able to name the coach this week.
Hagen McDermott’s sports calendar is crowded and his roads are long and winding.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.