The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its yearly scholarship winners with multiple local players earning the honor.
Coaches nominate the student-athlete for the award, and the VBCA scholarship committee selects the winners.
Over the years, the VBCA has awarded over $145,000 to deserving student-athletes to help with their continuing education.
This year, the fund came from our game sponsors and a golf scramble that Mill River boys basketball coach Jack Rogers hosted.
On the boys side, Fair Haven’s Aubrey Ramey was selected as a scholarship winner. Ramey was part of the Slaters team that won a Division II state championship this year.
On the girls side, Springfield’s Hailey Perham and Black River’s Jae Greineder were honored as well.
Perham was a leader at point guard for the Cosmos, who made it to the D-II quarterfinals. Greineder was a key contributor for the Presidents in their final season.
Other honorees included: Sophie Hatch, Vergennes; Chloe Johnston, Mt. Abraham; Carter Pelzel, U32; Megan Buckley, BFA St. Albans; David Stevens, Lyndon Institute; Rachael Rooney, Brattleboro; Sage Gosselin, Lyndon Institute; Grace Giroux, North Country.
Gosselin was the winner of the “Stretch” Gillam Scholarship.
Giroux was the winner of the Tristan Southworth Scholarship.
