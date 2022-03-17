The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced the players set to compete in the VBCA’s Senior All-Star games on Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
In addition to the games, the day features 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the Dream Dozen, Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, 1,000-point scorers and much more.
The Division III/IV North girls team: Danyelle Pion, Lake Region; Brianna McLaughlin, Fasika Parrott, Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown; Alexa Kosakowski, Emma Parkin, Oxbow; Alex McFale, Rivendell; Felicia Poirier, Vergennes; Ava Marshia, Coleen Flinn, Danville; Hazel Albee, BFA-Fairfax; Mychaela Watson, Peoples; Piper Mattsson, Northfield; Kolby Nelson, Blue Mountain; Kiara Mack, Winooski.
The Division III/IV South girls team: Julia Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Reese Perry, Elliot Rupp, Peyton Richardson, Windsor; Brittney Jackson, Alice Keith, Otter Valley; Tiana Gallipo, Brooke Bishop, MSJ; Isabell Lanfear, Anna Cyr, West Rutland; Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Macey Smith, Thetford; Meghan Cole, Proctor; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Hannah Landers, Leland & Gray.
The head coach for the North team is BFA-Fairfax’s Lee Tourville, assisted by Norm Lozier.
The head coach of the South team is West Rutland’s Carl Serrani, assisted by Matt Serrani.
The Division III/IV North boys team: Adam King, Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Preston Lilly, Carson Smit, Northfield; Blake Clark, Thomas Parrott, Williamstown; Riley Greene, BFA-Fairfax; Levi West, Andrew Lewis, Randolph; Tim Ashley, Vergennes; John Dennis, Ethan Gilding, Blue Mountain; Carter Hill, Hazen; Dillon Brigham, Danville; Sharras McIver, Winooski.
The Division III/IV South boys team: Tomasz Koc, Long Trail; Dominic Craven, Austin Tracy, Weston Trombly, White River Valley; Riley Eastman, Sharon; Branden Rose, Everett Mosher, Green Mountain; Chris Pierce, Kyle Carter, Rivendell; Griff Briggs, Jake Morse, Arlington; Jon Terry, Owen LaRoss, Bellows Falls; Kaleb Swett, Windsor.
The North coach is Williamstown’s Jack Carrier, assisted by Tony Matz and Ethan Matz.
The South coach is White River Valley’s Mike Gaudette, assisted by Austin Gaudette and DJ Craven.
The Dream Dozen highlights the top underclassmen basketball players in the state.
The Division III/IV boys Dream Dozen selections were: Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Bryson Bourn, Proctor; Kerrick Medose, Twinfield; Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Maison Fortin, Windsor; Christian Young, Danville; Chandler Follensbee, Peoples Academy; Xavier Hill, Hazen.
The Division III/IV girls Dream Dozen selections were: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Shelby Wells, Peoples Academy; Tanner Drury, White River Valley; Caitlyn Davison, Hazen; Paige Dwinell, Williamstown; Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Parker Reeves, Stowe; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain; Ella Perreault, White River Valley.
VBCA Coach of the Year awards for Division III and IV went to Lake Region’s Joe Houston in D-III and White River Valley’s Mike Gaudette in D-IV.
Coaching milestones in D-III and IV will be honored as Williamstown’s Sid Sweet is honored for 200 career wins and Green Mountain’s Brian Rapanotti, Leland & Gray’s Terry Merrow, Twinfield’s Chris Hudson and Danville’s Jason Brigham are honored for 100 wins.
Four 1,000-point scorers in D-III and IV will be recognized with Mid-Vermont’s Hayley Goodwin (1986 points), Proctor’s Maggie McKearin (1345), Rivendell’s Kyle Carter (1080) and Winooski’s Trevon Bradley (1080).
The Division I/II North girls team: Paige Winter, Cailey Appenzeller, Emilyrose Mercier, Essex; Allison Bates, Chloe Snipes, CVU; Alexis Kittel, Emily Adams, Enosburg; Heidi Tinker, Lamoille; Jada Diamond, Meadow Worthley, Mount Mansfield; Ava MacDonough, Rice; Libby Westbrook, Burlington; Kadienne Whitcomb, Emma Renaudette, Lyndon; Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury; Emma Raelin, Harwood.
The Division I/II South girls team: Mercedes Rozzi, Greta Heldman, South Burlington; Abigail Reen, Mount Abraham; Kiarra McNary, Chloe Givens, Brattleboro; Laurel Baker, Burr and Burton Academy; Emma Tarleton, Woodstock; Autumn Lewis, Samantha Donahue, Spaulding; Kathryn Moore, Olivia Shipley, Rutland; Tegan Hoard, Fair Haven; Olivia Hogan, U-32; Beth Dobrich, Hartford.
The North coach is CVU’s Ute Otley, assisted by Sofia Lozon.
The South coach is Rutland’s Nathan Bellomo, assisted by Kevin Bellomo.
The Division I/II North boys team: Jackson Stanton, Lamoille; Jackson Miller, Colchester; Rashid Nikiema, Will Bruzzese, Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier; Thomas Price, Andrew Goodrich, Essex; Amari Fraser, Burlington; Thomas Demar, BFA-St. Albans; Colin Mathis Milton; Cayde Micknak, Austin Giroux, North Country; Khalon Taylor, South Burlington; Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding; Elvin Stowell, U-32. Sean Farrell, Mount Mansfield.
The Division I/II South boys team: Trey Davine, Slade Postemski, Jack Coughlin, Rutland; Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Hartford; Sam Mattocks, Brattleboro; Andre Prunty, Jake Williams, MSJ; Colby Garey-Wright, Sam Begin, Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury; Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Otter Valley; Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven; Henry Cogswell, Mount Abraham; Madox Mathews, Burr and Burton Academy.
The North coach is Montpelier’s Nick Foster, assisted by Bill Bruzzese.
The South coach is BBA’s Dylan Baker, assisted by Jim Johnston.
The Division I/II boys Dream Dozen selections were: Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Sharif Sharif, Rice; Zach Davis, Colchester; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Drew Bessette, Rice; Noah Earl, BFA-St. Albans; Alex Gordon, South Burlington; Alex Provost, CVU; Kyle Eaton, CVU; Riley Severy, Spaulding; Cooper Brueck, North Country; Cooper Diego, Spaulding.
The Division I/II girls Dream Dozen selections were: Brookelyn Robinson, Lyndon; Elyse MacDonough, Rice; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Macie Stagner, Springfield; Shelby Companion, CVU; Karsyn Bellomo Rutland; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Nylah Mitchell, Burlington; Cherise Shamp, Mount Mansfield; Ele Sellers, Middlebury; Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding; Sabine Brueck, North Country.
The VBCA Coach of the Year awards in Division I and II went to St. Johnsbury’s Ben Davis for the D-I boys, Mount Mansfield’s Mark Pfaff for the D-I girls, Montpelier’s Nick Foster for the D-II boys and Lyndon’s Eric Berry for the D-II girls.
There are a handful of coaching milestones that will be honored at the event for D-I and D-II. Fair Haven boys coach Bob Prenevost will be honored for reaching 500 coaching wins, coming at Fair Haven and previously at Whitehall in New York State.
Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson and Enosburg’s Gary Geddes will be honored for 200 career wins.
The 1,000-point scorers set to be honored from D-I and II schools are Jonah Cattaneo (1212 points), South Burlington’s Khalon Taylor (1021) and MSJ’s Andre Prunty (1014).
Former Mill River basketball and softball coach Shirley Bruso will be inducted into the VBCA Hall of Fame at the event.
The Tommy Finnell Service Award is going to Sofia Lozon, the Media Award is going to Northeast Sports Network’s Johnny Allen and the Oustanding Official Awards went to Mike Orton and Alejandra Barrenechea.
The VBCA Player of the Year awards, the Tristan Southworth Award and the Stretch Gillam Award are yet to be announced.
Last year’s VBCA Players of the Year were Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye and Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti.
There will be 3-point shooting competitions as well.
For the Division III/IV girls, Danville’s Colleen Flinn and Oxbow’s Emma Parkin will compete for the North and Windsor’s Elliot Rupp and Peyton Richardson for the South.
For the Division III/IV boys, Williamstown’s Thomas Parrott and Vergennes’ Tim Ashley will compete for the North and Windsor’s Kaleb Swett and White River Valley’s Dominic Craven for the South.
For the Division I/II girls, Essex’s Cailey Appenzeller and Enosburg’s Alexis Kittel will compete for the North and Mount Abraham’s Abigail Reen and U-32’s Olivia Hogan for the South.
For the Division I/II boys, Montpelier’s Rashid Nikiema and Essex’s Thomas Price will compete for the North and Rutland’s Trey Davine and Brattleboro’s Sam Mattocks for the South.
