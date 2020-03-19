It was going to be a great day on Saturday.
The images are nearly as sharp as if the day really did go off as scheduled: Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Executive Director Dave Fredrickson dressed to the nines including the signature cowboy boots, former Windsor athletic director Bob Hingston manning the mic to give the state’s basketball players their recognition, Proctor’s Joe and Cindy McKearin looking on proud as peacocks as not one, but two of their children, pick up Dream Dozen awards and the slices of pizza being devoured by the players between each of the four North-South Games.
But like just about everything else, the VBCA’s day-long celebration of basketball has been cancelled.
Watching the players named to the Dream Dozen walk out on the floor to receive their awards is always a highlight of the day.
The VBCA’s event is to celebrate the recently concluded basketball season, but what is special about the Dream Dozen, which honors the top players returning next year, is that you get a glimpse of the coming season. You can be pretty certain that if a team has more than one player on the Dream Dozen, it will be a formidable squad next season.
The West Rutland girls team had Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski earn spots on the Dream Dozen Division III/IV girls team and Proctor had Maggie McKearin and Rachel Stuhlmueller represented on that team. You can expect Westside and Proctor to be red hot contenders for the Division IV state title shared by Mid-Vermont Christian and Proctor this season.
The Proctor boys also had two players on the Dream Dozen: Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin.
The Fair Haven girls basketball team had two players selected to the Girls Division I/II Dream Dozen: Ryleigh Coultti and Courtney Brewster. That makes the Slaters a good bet to make a run at a third straight state crown in the 2020-21 season.
It should be another fun winter sports season in Slater Nation. Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray and Sawyer Ramey also made the Dream Dozen for the boys.
The BFA-St. Albans girls team also placed two players on the Dream Dozen: Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn.
Mount Anthony’s Grace Mahar not only reached the 1,000-point milestone this season, she passed her brother AJ Mahar. Grace finished with 1,168 points. AJ piled up 1,144 from 2002 through 2004.
Fredrickson has a dilemma. He has all the hardware in his house that was to have been distributed to the award winners on Saturday in Windsor.
“It would be too expensive to mail them,” he said on Thursday with the trophies at arm’s length from him.
“Is this uncharted territory or what,” Fredrickson said.
It reminded him of 1974 when there was a gas shortage and Fredrickson’s Mount Anthony team was having a difficult time getting to Burlington for the Division I state championship game.
“We found kind of a shady looking place open on the way to Burlington and the guy came out and pumped gas,” Fredrickson said.
They made it to Patrick Gym and defeated Bellows Falls.
This year’s day would have been one of the truly special ones in the long history of the VBCA Senior All-Star Games being held in Windsor because the organization’s women’s Basketball Player of the Year is a hometown player.
It would have been a goose-bump moment to see Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood walk out to receive her prestigious award to a stirring ovation by the hometown fans.
Rockwood has a lot in front of her. She joins a University of Maine women’s basketball program that is on the rise. The Black Bears went 18-14 and 12-4 in the America East, reaching the conference championship game only to have it cancelled.
