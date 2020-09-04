WEST HAVEN — The biggest Sportsman Modified race in North America comes to Devil’s Bowl Speedway this weekend with the 200-lap Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200.
The event promises a $7,500 winner’s purse and an additional $5,000-plus in lap leader bonuses.
Last Sunday, Demetrios Drellos and David Boisclair stamped their ticket to the big race by finishing first in “Win and You’re In” races. They’ll have guaranteed spots in the field.
A pair of drivers expected to be top contenders are Michael Maresca and Jamey Begor, both of Begor Racing.
The upstate New York drivers have loads of success and should be ones to watch heading into the event.
Maresca, of Potsdam, N.Y., recently clinched his first Modified track championship at the historic Fonda Speedway, and he also won $20,000 in the prestigious Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway last October.
Begor, of Mooers Forks, N.Y., is one of Airborne Speedway’s all-time winningest drivers, and he took three big victories in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified class at that track a year ago.
Neither driver has entered the Vermont 200 before, and they will be among the many out-of-staters chasing the winning purse. Both drivers have tested the waters at Devil’s Bowl in 2020, highlighted by Maresca’s drive from the rear of the field to finish third in a Small Block “358” Modified special in July.
Both drivers will be behind the wheel of Bicknell chassis; Begor will steer a car that has brought him success at both the Airborne and Mohawk speedways, while Maresca will run a brand-new machine in its first race.
Another New York driver competing will be Brendan Gibbons, of Scotia, N.Y.
Gibbons ranks among the top 10 DIRTcar Sportsman drivers at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park in Fultonville, N.Y., and he picked up the first win of his career there on July 19. He also won twice in the track’s Limited Sportsman division in 2019 and is a frequent competitor at the nearby Fonda Speedway.
Sunday’s racing action begins at 2 p.m. There will be heats in the Sportsman Modified and Sprint Cars of New England divisions, along with the second segment of the 500cc Mini Sprint that begins on Saturday. There will also be a Sportsman Modified 12-lap consolation in that stage of the day.
Following an intermission, there will be the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England feature and more Sportsman Modified qualifying action.
The main event of the day will be the Vermont 200.
Saturday will be filled with weekly Devil’s Bowl Speedway weekly divisions, with action starting at 5 p.m.
The Limited Sportsman, Pro Stock/Super Stock, Mini Stock and 500cc Mini Sprint will have points-counting events and there will also be the Ron Casey Memorial Sportsman Modified Non-Winner race.
Multiple points battles remain close as the season enters its latter stages.
The closest battle comes in the Pro Stock division, where Josh Coonradt, with 211 points, leads Kim Duell by two points through three events. Scott Towslee is 10 points off the lead.
Drellos leads the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division with 589 points on the back of two wins and eight top-five finishes. Adam Pierson is 31 points back and is tied with third-place Bobby Hackel with three wins.
Johnny Bruno’s four-win season has him atop the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division with 616 points. Anthony Warren is 15 points off the lead.
Andrew FitzGerald has a commanding lead in the Super Stock division with 551 points. FitzGerald has six wins in 10 races. Ronnie Alger is in second with 460 points.
Chris Conroy leads the Mini Stock division with 523 points. Craig Kirby and Chris Sumner are within 40 points of Conroy.
In the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint, Cody O’Brien is in the pole position with 588 points. He’s tied with second-place Austin Chaves with four wins this season.
