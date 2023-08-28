WEST HAVEN — A season’s worth of racing at Devil's Bowl Speedway has all come down to this, with the track's Labor Day weekend tradition of the Vermont 200 ready to roll.
Two hundred laps in September is nothing new for Devil’s Bowl Speedway, between the ‘Yankee 200’ races of the 1980s and the ‘Vermont 200 weekend’ races on pavement in the 2010s, but since the event was reimagined into a 200-lap race for Sportsman Modifieds in 2018, the race has drawn record car counts.
Thanks to Mother Nature, this year's event will be jam-packed with racing action.
The weekend kicks off with the Vermont 200 qualifier race on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Limited Sportsman drivers, which will send the winner to Sunday’s $10,000-to-win Vermont 200.
Also on the card will be the first 10-lap segment of a two-day race for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints, 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic Racing, Mini Stocks and an optional, non-points, 30-lap race for the Sunoco Modifieds that will also send the winner to Sunday’s 200.
This race was initially a 40-lapper scheduled for this past Saturday before rain washed it out. This race replaces the traditional Non-Winners’ Shootout, which will be made up at a later date. The festivities conclude Saturday night with a 30-minute practice for the Vermont 200 and a party in the camping area with a bonfire, barbecue and music.
Racing begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. with time trials for the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 followed by heats for the Sprint Cars of New England.
Novice Sportsman will have a race of their own Sunday, along with the final two segments of Mini Sprint Racing. The final event of the night will be the richest crate sportsman race anywhere, the Vermont 200.
With a $10,000 winner’s share plus lap money and a $2,000 bonus if the winner is a 2023 Devil’s Bowl 100% regular driver, more than $15,000 could be paid out to just the winner alone. The ‘200’ also boasts $325 just to take the green flag and tow money to all non-qualified cars.
Last year's Vermont 200 winner was Kenny Tremont Jr. Other recent winners include Brett Hearn (2018), Rocky Warner (2019), Demetrios Drellos (2020) and Zach Sobotka (2021).
General Admission is $25 for the entire weekend and Infield Drive-In parking is available for $40. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit pass fees are $45 for members and non-members for the entire weekend, including a voucher for the barbecue.