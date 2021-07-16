Six members of the Vermont Mountaineers organization who have been the epitome of team players will attempt to shine individually during Sunday’s New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game.
Scouts from all 30 MLB teams will have the opportunity to size up some of the nation’s top talents during a packed day of action at Cardines Field, home of the Newport Gulls. The Home Run Derby will begin at 3 p.m. before the main event starts at 4:30 p.m.
Pitchers Enzo Stefanoni, Cole Roland and Alex Bryant will be joined by fellow Mountaineers Matt Oldham and Keagan Calero. U-32 graduate Quintin Pelzel will be on play-by-play duties in he broadcasting booth along with Newport’s Zach Letson.
“We have to nominate the players that we think will be most deserving of an All-Star nod,” Vermont manager Charlier Barbieri said. “So you have to be pretty selective and you don’t want to nominate guys that are maybe questionable.”
Vermont (13-13) has hovered around the .500 mark for most of the season in the highly completive Northern Division. The typical late arrivals and early departures forced Barbieri to deal with a lot of moving parts during the first half of the season. Despite the non-stop changes, it wasn’t hard to spot the cream of the crop early on at Recreation Field.
“With so few at-bats, numbers can change significantly in a short about of time,” Barbieri said. “But you’re basing it on the body of work for the entire year. And a perfect example is Matt Oldham.
“If you look at his batting average, it doesn’t pop. But he’s been a power guy for us. He’s been good for us when he’s behind the dish and he’s throwing guys out at a good clip. The batting averages can sway, so you have to look past that a little bit just based on the limited number of at-bats.”
Oldham is a 6-foot, 198-pound utility player for the Mountaineers who was selected as a reserve catcher for the All-Star action. The Elon University standout is batting .222 in the wooden-bat league after going 16-for-72 at the plate with five walks.
He went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer during an 11-8 victory over Keene, scoring three runs as well. Oldham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Vermont’s first meeting with the Swamp Bats. He’s connected for five home runs and two doubles, scored 16 runs and recording nine RBI. He’s recorded 46 putouts, nine assists and zero errors while playing catcher. He’s tallied 24 putouts and no errors while filling in at first base and has also been perfect in the field during stints at second and third base.
Calero is a 6-foot, 190-pound Dayton University star who has also played a variety of positions for the Mountaineers. He was selected as a reserve outfielder for Sunday’s contest after going 18-for-72 at the plate for a .250 batting average.
He’s hit two grand slams, scored 14 times and has 15 RBI. Defensively, he’s registered 15 putouts and 17 assists as a shortstop. He also has 10 putouts and 21 assists while playing second base.
“Early in the year he was probably our best offensive player,” Barbieri said. “He’s been a steady bat and can create some havoc on the base paths. And he’s played steady anywhere we put him defensively.”
Picher Enzo Stefanoni is the only second-year Mountaineers player to be selected for the All-Star roster. The recent Harvard graduate still has a year of collegiate eligibility and plans to play for the University of Connecticut next season. He’s started four games and made seven total appearances this summer for Vermont.
Following 23-plus innings of work, he owns a 1.90 ERA with 25 strikeouts. The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander has allowed 20 hits and five earned runs. He pitched four-plus innings during a 7-2 victory over Winnipesaukee and also helped Vermont secure a 3-2 victory against North Adams.
“Two years ago he came in as a reliever and ended up starting games for us about halfway through the year,” Barbieri said. “This year he’s been a starting pitcher for us since opening day and he’s walked five guys the entire summer. He’s striking out more than a guy an inning for us and he competes in the strike zone constantly.”
Bryant will also serve as a relief pitcher for the Northern Division. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander for Holy Cross has an ERA of 2.28 in NECBL play. He’s pitched 23-plus innings over the course of five games, allowing 15 hits while recording 26 strikeouts and issuing 14 walks.
He’s given up six earned runs all summer while allowing one extra-base hit. Bryant has lasted at least four innings in every outing, fueling an 11-8 victory at Keene and a 3-2 win over North Adams.
“He didn’t get a ton of opportunities at school this year, and he’s come in and we’ve given him the ball every fifth or sixth day,” Barbieri said. “His fastball and his curveball complement each other really well. And he’s another guy where it’s never really comfortable at-bats for hitters.”
Roland will be an All-Star closer after notching two saves for the Mountaineers. He’s been on the mound for 15-plus innings over the course of 10 games, compiling a record of 2-0.
He earned both victories at Keene and also played a key role during wins against Sanford, North Shore, Winnipesauke and Upper Valley. Roland has surrendered six hits and allowed three earned runs.
“He’s as close to a shutdown guy as I’ve ever coached,” Barbieri said. “We’ve had scouts from three different (MLB) organizations come down to watch him pitch. So he’s got big-time stuff.”
Pelzel is entering his last semester at Ithaca College, where he majors in Sports Media with a concentration in communications and a minor in business administration. He was also the voice of the Mountaineers in 2019 and was selected by his broadcasting peers to call the 2021 All-Star showdown.
The U-32 graduate works at Ithaca College’s radio station, where he broadcasts teams including softball, basketball and soccer. He also co-hosts a weekly sports talk show that covers both local and national sports.
Pelzel writes for the school’s newspaper and has gained experience at Ithaca College Television as a football analyst on “The Gridiron Report.” He hopes to one day become a professional broadcaster or a sports talk show host.
“I’m so happy for Quintin — the guys love him, we love him,” Barbieri said. “We don’t get to hear him obviously during the game. But any time we see highlights or little snippets that get put up, I think it’s clear he’s the best in the league at what he does.”
