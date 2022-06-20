VERMONT AMATEUR
GOLF QUALIFIER RESULTS
At Neshobe Golf Club
June 19, 2022
1. Caleb Keyes 72 2. Matthew Smith 72 3. Harrison Digangi 73 4. Paul Fine-Lease 75 5. Nathan Benoit 78 5. Sean Keogh 78 5. Dave Slayton 78 8. Jason Balch 79 8. Andrew Trask 79 8. Luke Hopkins 79 8. Brady Hathorn 79 12. JJ McDevitt 80 12. Raimon Bleda-Vilalta 80 12. Lucas Politano 80 15. Thomas Deck 81 16. William Hadden 82 16. Sam Myers 82 16. Aaron Wood 82 16. Oliver Mauk 82
