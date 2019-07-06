VERMONT AMATEUR TEE TIMES

Tuesday, July 9

at Rutland Country Club (Par 70)

7:30 a.m. - Dan Cole, Chris Turley
7:40 - Sam Myers, Chace Newhouse
7:50 - Greg Scott, John Franzoni, Nicholas Riina
8 a.m. - Taylor Bellemare, Cory Jozefiak, Nick Ojala
8:10 - Matt Smith, Edward Lewicki, Nelson Eaton
8:20 - Drake Hull, Garren Poirier, Gary Shover
8:30 - Matt Wilkinson, Stephen Richards, Brian Kelly
8:40 - Matty Smith, Paul Heffernan, TJ Barber
8:50 - Nate Godbout, Nicholas Murphy, Ryan Shields
9 a.m. -Troy Goliber, Jay Zanleoni, Jackson Applebaum
9:10 - Walker Allen, Andrew Merrill, Ryan O'Neill
9:20 - Tyler Slusarczyk, Chad Bullock, Stephen Carknard
9:30 - Seth Anderson, Dan Hogan, Brian Hill
9:40 - Scott Rankins, William Tate, Rick Simpson
9:50 - Frankie Sanborn, Erik Bertalan, Ben Spittle
10 a.m. - Harrison DiGangi, Brady Hathorn, Curt Hier
10:10 - Hogan Beazley, Austin Giroux, Kim Perry
10:20 - Jacob Zaranek, Phil Fairbanks, Erik Lindahl
10:30 - Harrison Thayer, Logan Ripley, Garett Dukette
10:40 - Aidan Melville, Ritchie Snow, Brock Paquette
10:50 - Glen Boggini, Justin Del Bianco, Brett Grigsby
11 a.m. - Logan Broyles, Aaron Wood, Pat Pelletier
11:10 - Stephen Waite, Steve Merrill, Robert Stewart
11:20 - Jon Landry, Travis Mott, Ian Watson
11:30 - Andy Weigand, Eugene Richards, Nicholas Ouellette
11:40 - Brody Yates, Mitchell Evans, Kyle McLane
11:50 - Jared Nelson, Eric Lajeunesse, Jake Orr
Noon - Luke Hopkins, Dave Slayton, Brett Roland
12:10 - Jack Bushee, Robert Wells-Rogers, Ryan Manley
12:20 - Andrew Dieringer, Andy Hunnewell, Matt Wanderlich
12:30 - Dylan Otis, Keith Komline, Robbie Robinson
12:40 - Bryson Richards, Brian Cain, Tyler Parker
12:50 - Bill Wilkinson, Peter Christenson, Sam Merelman
1 p.m. - Benjamin Lacaillade, Josh Cohen, Christopher Handy

Wednesday, July 10

at Rutland Country Club (Par 70)

7:30 a.m. - Benjamin Lacaillade, Josh Cohen, Christopher Handy
7:40 - Bill Wilkinson, Peter Christenson, Sam Merelman
7:50 - Bryson Richards, Brian Cain, Tyler Parker
8 a.m.- Dylan Otis, Keith Komline, Robbie Robinson
8:10 - Andrew Dieringer, Andy Hunnewell, Matt Wanderlich
8:20 - Jack Bushee, Robert Wells-Rogers, Ryan Manley
8:30 - Luke Hopkins, Dave Slayton, Brett Roland
8:40 - Jared Nelson, Eric Lajeunesse, Jake Orr
8:50 - Brody Yates, Mitchell Evans, Kyle McLane
9 a.m. - Andy Weigand, Eugene Richards, Nicholas Ouellette
9:10 - Jon Landry, Travis Mott, Ian Watson
9:20 - Stephen Waite, Steve Merrill, Robert Stewart
9:30 - Logan Broyles, Aaron Wood, Pat Pelletier
9:40 a.m. - Glen Boggini, Justin Del Bianco, Brett Grigsby
9:50 a.m. - Aidan Melville, Ritchie Snow, Brock Paquette
10 a.m. - Harrison Thayer, Logan Ripley, Garett Dukette
10:10 - Jacob Zaranek, Phil Fairbanks, Erik Lindahl
10:20 - Hogan Beazley, Austin Giroux, Kim Perry
10:30 - Harrison DiGangi, Brady Hathorn, Curt Hier
10:40 - Frankie Sanborn, Erik Bertalan, Ben Spittle
10:50 - Scott Rankins, William Tate, Rick Simpson
11 a.m. - Seth Anderson, Dan Hogan, Brian Hill
11:10 - Tyler Slusarczyk, Chad Bullock, Stephen Carknard
11:20 - Walker Allen, Andrew Merrill, Ryan O'Neill
11:30 - Troy Goliber, Jay Zanleoni, Jackson Applebaum
11:40 - Nate Godbout, Nicholas Murphy, Ryan Shields
11:50 - Matty Smith, Paul Heffernan, TJ Barber
Noon - Matt Wilkinson, Stephen Richards, Brian Kelly
12:10 - Drake Hull, Garren Poirier, Gary Shover
12:20 - Matt Smith, Edward Lewicki, Nelson Eaton
12:30 - Taylor Bellemare, Cory Jozefiak, Nick Ojala
12:40 - Greg Scott, John Franzoni, Nicholas Riina
12:50 - Sam Myers, Chace Newhouse
1 p.m. - Dan Cole, Chris Turley

Follow Bob on Twitter: @Bob_Fredette

bob.fredette@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.