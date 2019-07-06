Vermont Amateur Tee Times Bob Fredette Bob Fredette Sports Editor 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save VERMONT AMATEUR TEE TIMESTuesday, July 9at Rutland Country Club (Par 70) 7:30 a.m. - Dan Cole, Chris Turley7:40 - Sam Myers, Chace Newhouse7:50 - Greg Scott, John Franzoni, Nicholas Riina8 a.m. - Taylor Bellemare, Cory Jozefiak, Nick Ojala8:10 - Matt Smith, Edward Lewicki, Nelson Eaton8:20 - Drake Hull, Garren Poirier, Gary Shover8:30 - Matt Wilkinson, Stephen Richards, Brian Kelly8:40 - Matty Smith, Paul Heffernan, TJ Barber8:50 - Nate Godbout, Nicholas Murphy, Ryan Shields9 a.m. -Troy Goliber, Jay Zanleoni, Jackson Applebaum9:10 - Walker Allen, Andrew Merrill, Ryan O'Neill9:20 - Tyler Slusarczyk, Chad Bullock, Stephen Carknard9:30 - Seth Anderson, Dan Hogan, Brian Hill9:40 - Scott Rankins, William Tate, Rick Simpson9:50 - Frankie Sanborn, Erik Bertalan, Ben Spittle10 a.m. - Harrison DiGangi, Brady Hathorn, Curt Hier10:10 - Hogan Beazley, Austin Giroux, Kim Perry10:20 - Jacob Zaranek, Phil Fairbanks, Erik Lindahl10:30 - Harrison Thayer, Logan Ripley, Garett Dukette10:40 - Aidan Melville, Ritchie Snow, Brock Paquette10:50 - Glen Boggini, Justin Del Bianco, Brett Grigsby11 a.m. - Logan Broyles, Aaron Wood, Pat Pelletier11:10 - Stephen Waite, Steve Merrill, Robert Stewart11:20 - Jon Landry, Travis Mott, Ian Watson11:30 - Andy Weigand, Eugene Richards, Nicholas Ouellette11:40 - Brody Yates, Mitchell Evans, Kyle McLane11:50 - Jared Nelson, Eric Lajeunesse, Jake OrrNoon - Luke Hopkins, Dave Slayton, Brett Roland12:10 - Jack Bushee, Robert Wells-Rogers, Ryan Manley12:20 - Andrew Dieringer, Andy Hunnewell, Matt Wanderlich12:30 - Dylan Otis, Keith Komline, Robbie Robinson12:40 - Bryson Richards, Brian Cain, Tyler Parker12:50 - Bill Wilkinson, Peter Christenson, Sam Merelman1 p.m. - Benjamin Lacaillade, Josh Cohen, Christopher HandyWednesday, July 10at Rutland Country Club (Par 70)7:30 a.m. - Benjamin Lacaillade, Josh Cohen, Christopher Handy7:40 - Bill Wilkinson, Peter Christenson, Sam Merelman7:50 - Bryson Richards, Brian Cain, Tyler Parker8 a.m.- Dylan Otis, Keith Komline, Robbie Robinson8:10 - Andrew Dieringer, Andy Hunnewell, Matt Wanderlich8:20 - Jack Bushee, Robert Wells-Rogers, Ryan Manley8:30 - Luke Hopkins, Dave Slayton, Brett Roland8:40 - Jared Nelson, Eric Lajeunesse, Jake Orr8:50 - Brody Yates, Mitchell Evans, Kyle McLane 9 a.m. - Andy Weigand, Eugene Richards, Nicholas Ouellette9:10 - Jon Landry, Travis Mott, Ian Watson9:20 - Stephen Waite, Steve Merrill, Robert Stewart9:30 - Logan Broyles, Aaron Wood, Pat Pelletier9:40 a.m. - Glen Boggini, Justin Del Bianco, Brett Grigsby9:50 a.m. - Aidan Melville, Ritchie Snow, Brock Paquette10 a.m. - Harrison Thayer, Logan Ripley, Garett Dukette10:10 - Jacob Zaranek, Phil Fairbanks, Erik Lindahl10:20 - Hogan Beazley, Austin Giroux, Kim Perry10:30 - Harrison DiGangi, Brady Hathorn, Curt Hier10:40 - Frankie Sanborn, Erik Bertalan, Ben Spittle10:50 - Scott Rankins, William Tate, Rick Simpson11 a.m. - Seth Anderson, Dan Hogan, Brian Hill11:10 - Tyler Slusarczyk, Chad Bullock, Stephen Carknard11:20 - Walker Allen, Andrew Merrill, Ryan O'Neill11:30 - Troy Goliber, Jay Zanleoni, Jackson Applebaum11:40 - Nate Godbout, Nicholas Murphy, Ryan Shields11:50 - Matty Smith, Paul Heffernan, TJ BarberNoon - Matt Wilkinson, Stephen Richards, Brian Kelly12:10 - Drake Hull, Garren Poirier, Gary Shover12:20 - Matt Smith, Edward Lewicki, Nelson Eaton12:30 - Taylor Bellemare, Cory Jozefiak, Nick Ojala12:40 - Greg Scott, John Franzoni, Nicholas Riina12:50 - Sam Myers, Chace Newhouse1 p.m. - Dan Cole, Chris Turley Follow Bob on Twitter: @Bob_Fredettebob.fredette@rutlandherald.com You must be logged in to react. 