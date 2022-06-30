Vermont Amateur
First Round Tee Times
At Brattleboro Country Club
July 5, 2022
8 a.m. Nick Trottier, Crown Point Country Club; Sean Keogh, Lakeside Golf Club. 8:10 a.m. William Hadden, Dorset Field Club; Caleb Key es, Manchester Country Club; Mathew Smith, Manchester Country Club. 8:20 a.m. Thomas Deck, Dorset Field Club; Eamon Deffner, Lakeside Golf Club; Keith Komline, Dorset Field Club. 8:30 a.m. Andrew Merrill, Neshobe Golf Club; Oliver Mauk, Manchester Country Club; Brian O’Grady, Ekwanok Country Club. 8:40 a.m. Andrew Loney, Brattleboro Country Club; Ryan Shields, Burlington Country Club. 8:50 a.m. Troy Evans, Country Club of Barre; Logan Broyles, Rutland Country Club; Mike Coakley, Country Club of Vermont. 9 a.m. Ryan Porter, Manchester Country Club; Taylor Bellemare, Ekwanok Country Club; Brody Yates, Kwiniaska Golf Club. 9:10 a.m. Scott Rankins, Lakeside Golf Club; Andrew Trask, Manchester Country Club; Nick Ojala, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. 9:30 a.m. Riley Richards, Country Club of Barre; Aaron Wood, Mount Anthony Country Club; Mitchell Evans, Country Club of Barre. 9:40 a.m. Colby Sanville, The Quechee Club; Evan Forrest, Williston Golf Club; Jackson King, Barton Golf Club. 9:50 a.m. Alex Leonard, Williston Golf Club; JJ McDevitt, Mount Snow Country Club; Jacob Miller, Brattleboro Country Club. 10 a.m. Kyle Rexford, Burlington Country Club; Chace Newhouse, Stowe Golf Club; William Eaton, Country Club of Barre. 10:10 a.m. Cameron Saia, Williston Golf Club; Eugene Richards, Burlington Country Club; Ben Swinarton, Dorset Field Club. 10:20 a.m. Stephen Richards, Rocky Ridge Golf Club; Mathew Prendergast, Manchester Country Club; Brett Roland, Fox Run Golf Club. 10:30 a.m. Nicholas Murphy, Rocky Ridge Golf Club; Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox; Charlie Davis, Ekwanok Country Club. 10:40 a.m. Cory Jozefiak, 802 Golf Academy; Bryson Richards, Country Club of Barre; Ryan Kohler, Brattleboro Country Club. 11 a.m. Greg Montgomery, Brattleboro Country Club; Brock Paquette, Lakeside Golf Club; Jason Ryan, Rutland Country Club. 11:10 a.m. Patrick Jack Bryan, Kwiniaska Golf Club; David Pettine, Burlington Country Club; Dana Mentzer, Country Club of Barre. 11:20 a.m. Luke Hopkins, Fox Run Golf Club; John Parsons, Sugarbush Resort Golf Club; Nathan Benoit, Champlain Country Club. 11:30 a.m. Camden Ayer, Cedar Knoll Country Club; Jake Nickerson, Country Club of Vermont; David Gerhardt, Vermont National Country Club. 11:40 a.m. Paul Fine-Lease, Ralph Myhre Golf Course; Nathan Godbout, Burlington Country Club; Tyler Parker, Stowe Golf Club. 11:50 a.m. Brady Perron, Cedar Knoll Country Club; Ryan Manley, Vermont National Country Club; Michael Trimboli, Vermont National Country Club. 12 p.m. Frankie Sanborn, Rutland Country Club; Max Major, Rutland Country Club; Phil Fairbanks, Mountain View Country Club. 12:10 p.m. Dylan Otis, Country Club of Barre; Jordon Plummer, Stowe Golf Club; Samuel Major, Rutland Country Club. 12:20 p.m. Troy Goliber, Burlington Country Club; Taylor Mattingly, Ekwanok Country Club; Michael Walsh, Burlington Country Club. 12:30 p.m. Hogan Beazley, Ralph Myhre Golf Course; Austin Giroux, Newport Country Club; Harrison Digangi, Dorset Field Club. 12:50 p.m. Andy Weigand, Burlington Country Club; Nelson Eaton, Country Club of Barre; Seth Anderson, Vermont National Country Club. 1 p.m. Sam Myers, Champlain Country Club; Sebastian Pell, Rutland Country Club; Lance Robinson, Country Club of Vermont. 1:10 p.m. Garren Poirier, Rutland Country Club; Evan Russell, Champlain Country Club; Jared Nelson, Rutland Country Club. 1:20 p.m. Lucas Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course; Chad Bullock, Mount Snow Country Club; David Evans, Brattleboro Country Club. 1:30 p.m. Glen Boggini, Lakeside Golf Club; Jeffrey Houle, Brattleboro Country Club; Jeffrey Maier, Williston Golf Club. 1:40 p.m. Zach Vincent, Burlington Country Club; Sam Handy, Vermont National Country Club; Brady Hathorn, The Quechee Club. 1:50 p.m. Ritchie Snow, Wiliston Golf Club; Cameron Fitzgerald, Williston Golf Club; Adam Ely, Lakeside Golf Club. 2 p.m. Jim Morrissey, Kwiniaska Golf Club; Bryan Laselle, Dorset Field Club; Greg Wells, Lakeside Golf Club. 2:10 p.m. Nicholas Wood, Rutland Country Club; Dave Slayton, Lakeside Golf Club; Lincoln Sinclair, Stowe Golf Club.
