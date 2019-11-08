What is it with these two?
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team avoided a last-second meltdown Friday to secure a wacky, wild 61-59 victory over St. Bonaventure in Allegany, N.Y. Last year the Catamounts beat the Bonnies in double-overtime, and their rematch lived up to the hype during UVM’s season opener.
The Bonnies scored four points in the final three seconds before their comeback attempt unraveled during a game of swings. St. Bonaventure used an 11-0 run in the first half to startle the Cats, who responded with a double-digit run of their own.
UVM senior Anthony Lamb went 3 of 12 from the field but compensated with a 9-of-10 performance from the foul line. That added up to 15 points, complementing his nine rebounds and three assists. Teammate Everett Duncan went 9 of 11 from the foul line and wound up with 14 points.
Ryan Davis (eight points, six rebounds) and Ben Shungu (seven points, five rebounds) both scored crucial baskets when the Cats needed a boost. Stef Smith was 2 of 10 from the field for UVM and chipped in with seven points. Daniel Giddens (four points, five rebounds, one block) gave Vermont a huge presence in the paint.
Four players recorded double-digit scoring totals for the Bonnies, who trailed 28-24 at halftime. Kyle Lofton (14 points, five rebounds), Dominick Welch (13 points, 11 rebounds), Amadi Ikpeze (11 points, nine rebounds) and Justin Winston (10 points) led the way. Bobby Planutis added four points, three steals, nine rebounds in the loss. The Bonnies scored the first basket but shot themselves in the foot by committing three fouls in the opening 90 seconds, including a technical. Vermont responded with six straight points, capped by an alley-oop by Giddens for a 6-2 advantage.
Back-to-back baskets by Davis gave the Catamounts an 10-5 lead with 15:20 left in the first half. Lamb added two fouls shots for a 12-5 advantage. The Bonnies responded with an 11-0 run to grab a 16-12 lead with 10:30 left in the first half. A hook shot off the glass by Lamb ended his team’s scoring drought, making it 16-14 with 9:45 left to play.
St. Bonaventure extended its lead to 20-14 before Everett Duncan drained a 3-pointer with 7:17 on the clock, making it 20-17. Lamb dropped in a foul shot and Smith drained a mid-range jumper to tie the game with five minutes left in the first half.
Lamb followed up his own miss for a putback and then Shungu capped a 10-0 spurt, giving UVM a 24-20 lead. The Bonnies finally scored with 2:03 on the clock, ending Vermont’s run. Everett Duncan made a pair of foul shots and Davis added a basket in the paint before halftime.
Shungu set up Giddens down low for a 30-26 lead in the opening minutes of the second half. St. Bonaventure’s Alejandro Vasquez followed with a pair of foul shots and then Lofton drained a jump shot for a 33-32 lead with 17 minutes on the clock. Lamb made two fouls shots and then Robin Duncan added a layup with 13:52 left to play for a 36-34 lead.
Welch scored at the other end before Smith made a 3-pointer with 12:45 left to play. Everett Duncan set up Robin Duncan for a 41-40 lead with 10:48 left to play. Everett Duncan made a foul shot to give his team a 43-40 advantage with 10:16 on the clock. Lamb scored inside and then Shungu’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 48-40 with 8:45 left to play.
Transfer Duncan Demuth drained a foul shot with 7:44 on the clock for a comfortable 51-42 advantage. Lamb picked up his fourth foul with 6:06 left to play and briefly left the game before checking back in 41 seconds later.
Welch made two foul shots for the Bonnies and then Lamb assisted Davis with 4:05 remaining. Foul shots by Lofton and Ikpeze trimmed the deficit to 56-52. St. Bonaventure almost made it a one-possession game, but Shungu crashed the defensive glass and then Lamb was fouled with 1:25 on the lock. The senior made both free-throw attempts for a 58-54 lead. Shungu added a foul shot with 29 seconds remaining.
Everett Duncan and Smith added foul shots to keep Vermont rolling, but Welch scored with three seconds left. Lofton stole the inbounds pass and scored, giving UVM a scare with 0.5 seconds left. The Cats successfully inbounded the ball on their next attempt to breathe easily.
The Bonnies (0-1) will travel to play Siena at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Vermont (0-0) will travel to play Bucknell at 2 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.