CASTLETON – Stephen Lavesque, the Vermont men’s Lions’ Cup soccer coach, couldn’t have drawn it up any better.
Vermont scored single goals early in each half and then relied upon strong defense and midfield play and standout goaltending by Aiden Johnson and Sam Schoepke to seal the deal on a 2-0 victory Saturday over New Hampshire in the 45th Annual Lions Cup All-Star Soccer Game at Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University.
The win is the fourth in five years for Vermont and avenges a 1-0 loss last year. The overall record now stands at 20-17-8 in New Hampshire’s favor.
“We’re up-and-coming, getting better and we have some hidden gems,” said Ben Turner of Middlebury, who won Vermont’s 12th Player Award. “People underestimate Vermont. And the players that are coming up will build a better soccer community and better future for Vermont.”
It didn't take Vermont long to flex its soccer muscle.
Like a bolt of lightning, a shot in close by Harwood’s Will Lapointe put the Green Mountain Boys on top at 3:26. The shot capped early pressure and set the tone for this Vermont team that was hungry and determined.
New Hampshire came back hard at Vermont but Adam Lyon of Essex and his cadre of backs and his midfield crew were solid and commanded their area. Anything that got by was scooped up or covered by Vermont’s first half goalie Adam Johnson of CVU, who made four saves on four strong shots by the Granite Staters in the first 45 minutes. When the halftime horn sounded, Vermont held the 1-0 lead.
The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first as Mount Anthony’s Dave Chorlton buried a direct kick in the upper-left hand corner on a 30-yard shot. The sudden goal, less than three minutes from the second half kickoff, gave Vermont even more confidence.
“That was a great kick - he got fouled and that was the right call,” said Lavesque of St. Johnsbury. “That was a great finish.”
Just after Vermont went up 2-0, New Hampshire went on a counter attack. The Red and White team applied heavy pressure on the Vermont goal but Stowe’s Schoepke was equal to the task. He ate up a dangerous ball on a New Hampshire corner. And then on the continuation of the play he elevated to make a tremendous tip save, following it up with another strong save to shut the door. Schoepke stopped all five shots he faced. Schoepke also earned the Vermont Sportsmanship Award.
“They are both different kinds of keepers,” Levesque said. “Aiden from CVU has the great hands and Sam from Stowe has great length and he made great reaction saves. I was lucky to have two unbelievable keepers.”
With the two-goal lead, Vermont played it smart. They cleared everything that came into their zone, while maintaining an attacking posture. Levesque subbed liberally and the steady flow of reserves entering the game seemed to break up the New Hampshire rhythm.
South Burlington’s Tenzin Choedak, Rutland’s Jacob Henderson, West Rutland’s Eric Maxham and Lapointe continued to apply pressure on the counter attack off failed New Hampshire thrusts. And the Vermont team kept coming back at New Hampshire with more bodies.
“Our team was so deep we could sub a lot and keep guys fresh,” Levesque said. “There was no drop-off when we subbed. We put players in and they could compete so it was good.”
Vermont’s depth frustrated New Hampshire. It was hot, and even with the sun down the heat surged and both teams were affected. The refs called plenty of fouls in the second half and that didn't help New Hampshire’s tempo. The Granite State squad had to score, while Vermont managed its lead nicely. As the time ticked away, Vermont kept its cool and played everything out of harm’s way until the final horn sounded.
“We had great players from all over the state," Levesque said. "Every division was represented and we had the luxury of coaching them the last few days. They bonded. They wanted this game and they were motivated.”
New Hampshire Awards: Jake Mavity of Pembroke was the MVP, Lucciano Minasalli of Coe Brown was 12th Player and Liam Collins of Hanover won the Sportsmanship Award.
