The Vermont Bucks arena football team, of the Elite Indoor Football League, will play will two of their regular season games in Rutland Town.
The team will play in town on May 30 and June 6 at Castleton University’s Spartan Arena, which sits on the Diamond Run Mall site.
The Bucks have worked with, Zamias Services Inc, the property’s management company, and Castleton to make the games possible.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring a family fun experience to Rutland County,” said Joanna Morse, owner of The Vermont Bucks. “The team is looking forward to becoming a part of the community and growing football throughout the State of Vermont. Working with Zamias Services Inc and Castleton University allows us to build strong partners and set our team up for success.”
The Vermont Bucks is an arena football team that began play in 2017 in Burlington and has since been rebuilt and re-branded under new ownership. The team prides itself in being “Vermont’s Team” with a roster comprised of mostly Vermont players and a mission of building community around the game of football.
The Bucks will play their other home games at Collins-Perley Sports Center in St. Albans.
The team could not confirm if a move to Rutland would be full-time, following the 2020 season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 29, Green Mountain 27
CHESTER — Poultney earned its first win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated the Green Mountain Chieftains 29-27 in Southern Vermont League play.
The Chieftains won the tip-off, but the Blue Devils scored first with two field goals. There was an early delay in the game due to an injury to a Green Mountain player.
A foul by Poultney helped Green Mountain go on the board, and the Chieftains sustained a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams exchanged field goals going into the second quarter. Successful free-throws helped the Chieftains narrow the gap to only one point at the end of the half.
“It stayed close the whole game,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
An early 3-pointer gave Green Mountain the lead at the start of the second half. However, the Blue Devils responded quickly with their own 3-point shot to retake and extend their lead.
Green Mountain pressed forward to tie the game at 21 at the end of the third.
The Chieftains regained the lead going into the fourth, but Poultney answered once again to take a three-point advantage.
Green Mountain continued to fight, but fouls against them proved costly, and Poultney held on to take the win.
“We just played hard on defense and didn’t give up a lot of second shots,” Hayes said.
Kassidy Mack lead Poultney with 12 points while teammate Grace Hayes recorded 11 points.
Kim Cummings was the top scorer for Green Mountain with 13 points.
The Blue Devils go 1-3 in their season and play again Monday at 7 p.m. when they host Arlington.
The Chieftains go 3-4 and play again Friday at 7 p.m. in a road game against West Rutland.
Mid-Vermont 58, Black River 26
QUECHEE — Riley Paul had 13 points and Jasmine Beam and Hailey Pierce added six and five, respectively, but it was not nearly enough as Black River fell 58-26 to Mid-Vermont Christian in Tuesday night’s girls basketball game
Black River (0-5) will try for that first win on Friday at home against Mount St. Joseph.
Burr and Burton 44, Mill River 29
MANCHESTER — The Mill River girls basketball team saw its record dip to 1-5 with Tuesday night’s 44-29 loss to Burr and Burton Academy.
The Minutemen return to action Friday at 7 p.m. when they play against Mount Anthony in Bennington.
West Rutland 89, Arlington 21
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland continued their undefeated season when they defeated the Arlington girls basketball team 89-21 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde took command of their home court from the beginning, leading 30-5 at the end of the first quarter.
West Rutland had four players score in the double digits. Elizabeth Bailey was the top scorer of the game with 25 points. Teammates Kiera Pipeling and Jeneé McGee both had 12 points, while Madison Guay recorded 10 points.
Schuylar Nolan was the top scorer for Arlington with 13 points.
The win puts West Rutland’s record at 6-0. They play again Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Green Mountain.
Winsdor 61, Brattleboro 36
WINDSOR — Windsor defeated the Brattleboro girls basketball team 61-36 Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets took command of the board early in the game, taking a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We came out really solid,” said Windsor coach Bruce Mackay.
Olivia Rockwood posted 21 points for the Yellow Jackets, with five baskets from the three-point line. Teammates Angelina Bigwood and Ashley Grela both had eight points.
The win puts Windsor’s record at 6-1. They begin a series of road games Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on Otter Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 39, Springfield 27
SPRINGFIELD — An early run for Green Mountain was the difference as it topped the Springfield boys basketball team 39-27 Tuesday night.
The Chieftains jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but started to struggle offensively from there.
According to Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti, the Chieftains defense stepped up in a big way.
“Our defense was very stout,” he said.
Dylan McCarthy led Green Mountain with 10 points, while Skyler Klezos had eight.
Jacob Stepler had nine points for Springfield.
The Chieftains even out their record at 3-3 continue their series of road games Thursday at 7 p.m. when they take on Fair Haven.
The Cosmos (3-3) play again Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Bellows Falls.
Fair Haven 61, Burr and Burton 47
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven boys basketball continued its early season success with a 61-47 win against Division I Burr and Burton Monday night.
The Slaters used a dominant second quarter, where they outscored BBA 23-10 to take control of play to lead by 20 points at the half.
BBA came out strong in the third quarter and cut the lead to 48-37, but Fair Haven hung on in the fourth.
Kohlby Murray led the way for Fair Haven with 16 points, while Zach Ellis had 12.
Tommy Baker and Dom DeRita both had 15 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.
The Slaters improve to 7-0 and play Green Mountain on Thursday. BBA falls to 4-3.
Mid-Vermont 47, Black River 37
QUECHEE — Black River fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 47-37 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
LACROSSE OFFICIALS
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Vermont Lacrosse Officials Association is conducting a clinic for those interested in refereeing boys high school lacrosse this spring.
The Clinic will be held Sunday Jan. 19, 8:30 a.m. through noon at Hartford High School. Vermont rule books and classroom training will be provided with on-field training offered in March.
Contact paul.trono@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.