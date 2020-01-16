VESTAL, N.Y. — Vermont had at least four players register double figures for the second straight game and the Cats led from start to finish during a 72-53 men’s college basketball victory over Binghamton.
“It was a great effort on the road tonight, especially in the first half,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “Our depth has been great to see and I thought our bench gave us great minutes as well.”
The Catamounts were firing on all cylinders to begin the game. Vermont jumped out to an 11-2 lead following five quick points from Anthony Lamb.
The Bearcats chipped away at the deficit and drew within 17-10 at the 10:53 mark, but UVM’s offensive rhythm was too much for BU. The Green and Gold capped the first half with a 26-12 surge and headed into the locker room with a 43-22 advantage. The Cats were 14 of 30 from the floor and 8 of 15 from 3-point land in the opening 20 minutes.
Binghamton started the second half on a 12-6 run, but Vermont quickly countered with 15 unanswered points over an eight-minute span to pad its lead to 64-39. The Bearcats outscored UVM 14-8 at the end, but damage was already done.
Ben Shungu and Lamb each recorded 12 points and five rebounds in the victory. Shungu shot 4 of 7 from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers. Lamb made 5 of 8 attempts from the field and dished out three assists. He passed former Northeastern guard J.J. Barea for No. 25 on the America East all-time scoring list.
Vermont’s Ryan Davis matched Shungu and Lamb with 12 points. Teammates Stef Smith and Robin Duncan followed with 10 points apiece. The pair combined for nine boards and four assists.
Brenton Mills led BU with 13 points. He hit 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range and added three assists. Teammate Sam Sessoms added nine points and three assists, while Richard Caldwell, Jr. and Javon Brown added eight points apiece.
UVM has won the last 10 meetings with Binghamton and leads the all-time series 34-8. The Catamounts stand at 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference standings. Vermont will host Hartford at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont 72, Binghamton 53
VERMONT (12-6)
R.Duncan 4-6 0-1 10, Smith 4-8 0-1 10, Lamb 5-8 1-1 12, E.Duncan 0-4 0-0 0, Shungu 4-7 2-2 12, Davis 5-10 1-2 12, Deloney 2-5 2-2 7, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Giddens 2-2 2-2 6, Beckett 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 8-11 72.
BINGHAMTON (7-10)
