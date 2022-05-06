BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s lacrosse team will face UMBC in the America East title game for the second time in the last four years after earning a 17-7 victory over Albany in the semifinals.
The Catamounts will attempt to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host the Retrievers at noon Saturday. The contest will mark Vermont’s fourth consecutive appearance in the conference title tilt. Coach Chris Feifs’ team will host the championship for the first time in program history after advancing to the NCAA Tournament last season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
Vermont beat Albany for the seventh straight time. Before Feifs’ tenure at Vermont, the Catamounts had defeated UAlbany four times. The Catamounts fired off 26 shots Thursday night, with Thomas McConvey scoring seven goals for the second straight game. In his last six games, McConvey has scored 28 goals.
“We knew they were going to play with a lot of emotion and we knew they were going to give us their best game and it was very important that we started quickly so that we could put ourselves in the drivers’ seat,” Feifs said. “It means a lot that we get to compete on our home field in front of our home fans in the championship. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. I know our seniors really think it’s a special time and we want to finish on a high note.”
Thursday night’s crowd of 1,109 was the largest this season at Virtue Field. Goalie Ryan Cornell made 12 saves in the semifinal it was the ninth time this season he’s made 10 or more saves.
Vermont has allowed an average of 8.9 goals per game this season, ranksing third in the NCAA. UVM hasn’t given up more than 10 goals in a game since March 16.
Vermont scored three goals in a span 2:11 to grab an early edge against Albany. Brock Haley, McConvey and Michael McCormack scored, with Griffin Fenech assisting on each tally. McConvey added another goal during a man-up situation to make it 4-0 with 8:34 to go in the first quarter.
Albany’s Graydon Hogg ended the Vermont run with his 24th goal of the season with 7:35 to go in the opening quarter. McConvey completed a first-quarter hat trick 42 seconds later to make it 5-1. Haley added his second of the game with 3:15 one the lock and Vermont took a 6-1 lead into the second quarter.
McConvey’s fourth of the game made it 7-1 at the start of the second frame. The Great Danes and Catamounts played to a 2-2 stalemate the rest of the quarter and UVM carried a 9-3 lead into halftime.
McConvey kicked off the scoring in the third quarter with his fifth goal of the contest. David Closterman made it an eight-goal lead with 7:20 to go in the third quarter.
Albany scored two goals to close the gap to 11-5. Vermont answered with three goals in span of 1:35 for a 14-5 advantage. The final goal of the run was McConvey’s 50th of the season.
James Basile, Liam Limoges and Nick Alviti closed out the scoring in the final frame for the Catamounts as they cruised to their second double-digit win over UAlbany in program history.
