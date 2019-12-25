2020. It's coming fast. It will be the year that Rutland American Legion Post 31 baseball celebrates its 75th year.
"We're designing a logo for it," said Post 31 Athletic Director Ron Fairbanks.
The logo will adorn the players' game hats.
It is also the year for the 50th anniversary of Proctor High's 2-0 victory over CVU in boys soccer that sent the Phantoms to the first New England Boys Soccer Tournament in Bristol, Rhode Island.
It will be the year that an old friend starts coming to the door a lot less often. Sports Illustrated, once a weekly magazine, will become a monthly publication.
The magazine was born in 1954. The first issue's cover showed Braves slugger Eddie Mathews swinging at a pitch at Milwaukee County Stadium with New York Giants catcher Wes Westrum in his crouch.
My love affair with the magazine began a couple of years later. My aunts Helen and Catherine subscribed to it and we would go over to their house every Sunday after Mass. I would devour the issue every week.
Seeing my infatuation with SI, my mother started my subscription. I am guessing that was somewhere around 1960 and I have been getting it delivered ever since.
Vermonters have sometimes earned a place in SI's popular feature Faces in the Crowd. Hopefully, that section continues with the new monthly format.
It was in 1977 that Springfield's Mary Rose Jasinski and her mother made a trip to the Grand Union in Springfield's shopping plaza to purchase the June 12, 1977 edition of SI with the Portland Trail Blazers' Bill Walton gracing the cover.
Maybe they were buying more than one issue because inside Jasinski was featured in Faces in the Crowd for her softball exploits with Springfield High that saw her ring up a 60-5 record and pitch the Cosmos to a couple of state crowns.
It was only one year later when Brattleboro's Dave McGinn's picture gave Vermonters another reason to buzz about "Faces." He was in the magazine for pitching the Colonels to the Class L state baseball championship. He pitched all four playoff games, surrendering only one earned run in 26 innings. His earned run average for the season was 1.84.
Today, McGinn is the athletic director at St. Johnsbury Academy.
It was in the Nov. 17, 2014 issue of SI that Proctor's Abby McKearin popped up in "Faces" for becoming the first Vermont high school soccer player, male or female, to eclipse 100 career goals as a junior. She went on to pile up a state record 168 goals.
Other Vermonters have landed in "Faces" over the years, but a more prestigious honor for the state's athletes came in a December issue in 1999 when SI ranked the top 50 athletes of the century for each state. No. 1 on the Vermont list was Rutland's Andrea Mead Lawrence who struck gold in the slalom and giant slalom in the 1952 Olympics.
Not surprisingly, skiing was prominent at the top of that list. Stowe's Billy Kidd had the No. 2 spot for becoming the first United States man to earn an Olympic skiing medal with his silver in the slalom in 1964. He also won Alpine-combined gold in the 1970 world championships.
No. 3 was Guilford's Bill Koch, the first American to have an Olympic medal around his neck in cross-country skiing. That was a silver in the 30-K in 1976.
Rounding out the top five were St. Albans' John LeClair, the first U.S.-born player to reach 50 goals in three consecutive NHL seasons, and Springfield's Albert Gutterson, winner of the long jump in the 1912 Olympics.
The Rutland flavor on the list that does not end with Mead Lawrence. Suzy Chaffee, a U.S. Alpine team member from 1965 to 1968; Suzy's brother Rick Chaffee, who competed in slalom in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics; Jim McCaffrey, who scored 1,178 points in men's basketball for Holy Cross and Sean Keenan, owner of school records as a Williams College quarterback, all represented Rutland.
Mount Anthony's Nicole Levesque and McKearin are united by SI. It was Levesque's record that McKearin broke to become Vermont's all-time leading scorer in soccer. Levesque earned the No. 17 spot on SI's Vermont century list for scoring 1,663 points in women's basketball for Wake Forest, before playing for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA.
You could say that the No. 8 figure on the SI century list Clarence DeMar has a Rutland connection. It was a challenge race between South Hero's DeMar and Rutland Olympian Frank Crowley that was the origin of the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race still operating today over a course from Proctor to Rutland.
Hey, we even had a member of our Rutland Herald/Times Argus sports staff earn a spot on SI's century club. Jen Niebling, who once wrote stories for the Times Argus, made the elite group at No. 40 for leading the University of Vermont women's basketball team to 53 consecutive victories by scoring 1,435 points from 1991 through 1993. The Randolph native is coaching women's college basketball at the JUCO level today in Arizona.
Cornwall resident Alexander Wolff trotted the globe as a writer for Sports Illustrated and pounded out many stories in the barn that housed his office on his Cornwall property.
He was also owner of the American Basketball Association's Vermont Frost Heaves in Barre and brought to life the ownership experience in Sports Illustrated.
Tim Layden from nearby Whitehall, New York was a prolific writer for the magazine and one of his more recent stories saw him go back to Whitehall to capture his high school football experience with the Railroaders and a reunion with those former teammates.
My favorite magazine isn't perfect. Illustrating the great hockey tradition of Norwich University, SI put the school's dot on the map in Norwich, Vermont, the Upper Valley town near the Connecticut River, rather than in Northfield.
Long ago, they would have been correct. The school was founded in Norwich and later moved.
I never wrote a story for SI but I was responsible for one getting written. I bumped into Rick Reilly, who penned the wildly popular column in the back of the magazine back then. I told him there was this tradition at Middlebury College that he should write about. I described the yearly ritual where Middlebury freshmen picked up Butch Varno, a man afflicted with cerebral palsy, and brought him to sporting events on campus for decades. It began way back in 1960.
"That's right up my alley," Reilly said.
A year or two went by and finally I wrote my own story on Butch that ran on the front page of the Herald. I sent it to Reilly's home in Colorado.
A few weeks later, Reilly's wonderful column about Butch and the Middlebury students who care for him appeared in SI.
The next time I bumped into Reilly he told me that he had received more reaction from his column titled "Picking Up Butch" than than most other stories he had written.
"Let me know if you've got any more like that," he said.
There is an iconic photo in Sports Illustrated of a game played in about as much mud as a football has ever been played in. It was between Colby and Bates and 4.6 inches of rain fell that late October day in 2006.
That was part of a pictorial essay on football in America in the Dec. 6, 2006, issue that also included a photo of a very young Otter Valley Union High School water boy named Adam Sherwin running onto the field with the water for the Otters.
Sherwin grew up to be a team captain for the OV football team. He played on coach Jim Hill's 2014 squad that made it to the state championship game where the Otters lost to BFA-Fairfax.
A Rutland High graduate Justin Candon and a Mount St. Joseph graduate Ernie Bove played in that contest for Colby. Candon caught the pass that set up the field goal in the Mules' 10-7 victory.
Rutland High graduate Rachel Olanoff made the cover of Sports Illustrated twice, both times relating to the Boston Marathon bombing.
She was on duty with the Boston police that day and the cover of the April 22, 2013 issue is especially memorable. It shows Olanoff and two other members of the force. Olanoff has her gun in her right hand and is running toward the action with a fallen male runner in front of her.
Rutland's St. Joseph the Provider once received a mention in SI after Butch Morgan became absorbed in reading some inspirational poetry to his team before a game and forgot to fill out his scorebook. The opponent received a free throw on the technical foul for each name omitted and it wound up being the difference in St. Joe's loss.
St. Michael's College men's basketball star Michele Bonebo popped up in at least a couple of different issues. The 7-foot-3 Bonebo, recruited from Africa by coach Jim Casciano, and St. Michael's received plaudits from SI for having Bonebo sit out a year to become more academically prepared before taking the floor for the Purple Knights.
Vermont's connections to the magazine run right through the last issue which only arrived about a week ago. The Burlington High girls soccer team received a mention for its on-field demonstration touting equal pay for women's soccer players. It appeared in the Sportsperson of the Year story on Megan Rapinoe.
There are obviously other references to Vermont and Vermont athletes through the run of this magazine spanning well over six decades.
Rutland's Jeff Weld recalls racing to the mailbox while growing up in Windsor every Thursday with great excitement. That was always the day the magazine arrived back then. Weld, a former Windsor and Castleton University basketball player and coach, was partial to SI hoop writers Jackie MacMullan and Jack McCallum.
Now, that weekly race will become a monthly stroll. Here is hoping it is worth the wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.