Akeo

Cross-country skier Akeo Maifeld-Carucci poses earlier this winter. Maifeld-Carucci finished third Sunday during a 20-kilometer freestyle race at the Bill Henchey Memorial Vermont Cup. He crossed the line in 46 minutes, 36.8 seconds.

 Photo by James Biggam

BILL HENCHEY MEMORIAL

VERMONT CUP SKI RESULTS

20-KILOMETER FREESTYLE

FEB. 21, 2021

CRAFTSBURY, VT

MEN

1. Adam Martin, 45:27.8
2. Braden Becker, 46:20
3. Akeo Maifeld-Carucci, 46:36.8
4. Ben Lustargten, 47:08.1
5. Aidan Burt, 49:53.3
6. Keelan Durham, 50:00.3
7. Aiden Casey, 50:00.3
8. Jack Lange, 50:23.5
9. Jack Young, 50:27.2
10. Bill Harmeyer, 50:33.8
11. Tyler Lee, 50:54.8
12. Jake Hollenbach, 51:04.7
13. Walker Bean, 51:22.8
14. Mathias Boudreau-Golfman, 51:22.9
15. Cormac Leahy, 51:33.9
16 Cooper Willsey, 51:44
17 Carson Beard, 52:14.3
18. Jed Kurts, 52:30.8
19. Charles Martell, 52:42.1
20. Joe Graziadei, 52:56.3
21. Tzevi Schwartz, 53:17
22. Lucas Palcsik, 53:37.5
23. Samuel Clark, 53:41.3
24. Sam Holt, 54:04.8
25. Austin Beard, 54:35.4
26. Elvis McIntosh, 54:37
27 Makail Tipton, 54:43
28 Neil Guy, 54:59.3
29. Noah Phipps, 55:24.4
30. Janne Koch, 55:41.8
31. Gunnar Caldwell, 55:57.6
32. Noah Payne, 57:24.3
33. Brady Geisler, 59:55.5
34. Jack Christner, 1:00:20.4
35. Sam Weber, 1:02:05.8
36. Geo Debrosse, 1:02:12.1
37. Linden Stelma-Leonard, 1:02:45.5
38. Antoniu Chirnoaga, 1:04:11.5
39. Noe Lindemuth, 1:04:51.7

MASTERS

1. Jeff Tucker, 49:27.3
2. Nils Koons, 50:47.1
3. Alex Howe, 50:58.4
4. Jake Barton, 51:33.8
5. Adam Terko, 52:16.7
6. Brayton Osgood, 52:22.9
7. Sam Noel, 52:43.4
8. Charlie Cobb, 54:02.7
9. Neal Graves, 54:08.7
10. Tom Thurston, 54:27.7
11. Ethan Dreissigacker, 55:12.3
12. Jeremy Huckins, 55:43.6
13. Nick Brown, 56:00.1
14. Nate Laber, 56:59.4
15. Micahel Millar, 57:07.7
16. Michael Gaughan, 57:38.5
17. Eric Eley, 57:55.5
18. Luke Shullenberger, 58:28
19. David Johnston, 58:38
20. Damian Bolduc, 59:28.9
21. Richard Costanza, 59:52.9
22. Ardian Owens, 1:00:15.9
23. Mark Isselhardt, 1:01:11
24. Steve Crafts, 1:02:33.9
25. Brendan Barden, 1:03:56.9
26. Dunbar Oehmig, 1:03:56.9
27. Eric Remic, 1:05:01.2
28. Jamie Wilsey, 1:05:22
29. Kyle James, 1:05:26.8
30. Sanjay Arwade, 1:07:15.1
31. Joshua Brown, 1:08:51.1
32. George Deane, 1:11:02.7

U16 BOYS (7.5K)

1. Fin Bailey, 19:45.5
2. Tabor Greenberg, 19:54.8
3. Wyatt Teaford, 20:11.8
4. Luke Rizio, 20:17.1
5. Simon Phipps, 20:21.2
6. David Shycon, 20:46.8
7. Miah Bruner, 20:47.2
8. Charlie Krebs, 20:58.1
9. Chip Freeman, 21:20.6
10 Leo Circosta, 21:29.1
11. Charles Kehler, 21:45.2
12. Riley Thurber, 21:56.8
13. James Underwood, 22:26.5
14. Rye MacCurtain, 22:18.3
15. Taylor Carlson, 22:22.1
16. Ollie Swabey, 22:23.8
17. Anders Linselsen, 22:31.8
18. Niko Cuneo, 22:41.9
19. Alan Moody, 22:59.2
20. Sage Grossi, 22:59.7
21. Quinn Uva, 23:09.7
22. Jack Crum, 24:12.6
23. Farmer Lindemuth, 24:30.9
24. Noah Branchflower, 24:40.5
25. Carl Priganc, 25:22
26. Cil Cavalieros, 28:04
