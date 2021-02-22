Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.