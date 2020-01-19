BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont men’s basketball team won its third straight game and handed Hartford its first conference loss of the year with Saturday’s 74-57 victory.
“Today was a really nice team win and I thought our bench was great once again,” UVM coach John Becker said. “We were able to play 10 guys, almost all with double-digit minutes. And we can wear teams out down the stretch to win games.”
The Hawks built an early lead but the Cats clawed back and pulled ahead to a 10-9 lead midway through the first half. The conference foes traded baskets for most of the period until UVM stretched the advantage to double digits. Leading 23-20 at the 4:50 mark, Vermont scored 14 of the final 21 points of the half and went into the break with a 37-27 cushion.
Hartford used the first four minutes of the second half to trim the deficit to 37-34. Vermont refused to let the Hawks draw any closer, extending the lead back to double digits by the eight-minute media timeout. Vermont stretched its lead to 18 points and kept a double-figure advantage for the remainder of the contest.
Ten players scored for the Catamounts. Robin Duncan (11 points) was 4 of 7 from the field for UVM and handed out four assists. Everett Duncan and Stef Smith followed with 10 points apiece. Smith collected five rebounds and recorded four assists, while Duncan buried two 3-pointers. Ryan Davis added nine points from off bench. Anthony Lamb contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Bailey Patella finished with eight points and nine boards.
Vermont improves to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in America East action. The Catamounts will travel to play the University of Maine at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hartford falls to 10-9 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Vermont 74, Hartford 57
HARTFORD (10-9)
Ellison 9-20 0-0 19, Marks 5-10 5-5 17, Carter 2-6 0-0 5, Flowers 3-8 0-0 6, Stafl 3-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Boxus 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 22-54 9-9 57.
VERMONT (13-6)
