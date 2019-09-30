Vermont Football Standings
2019 Vermont Interscholastic
Football League
DIVISION I
Record QPR St. Johnsbury 5-0 9.000 Middlebury 5-0 7.875 Burr and Burton 5-0 7.875 Rutland 4-1 6.750 BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.000 Essex 2-3 3.250 Colchester 2-3 2.875 Hartford 2-3 2.750 CVU 2-3 2.750 South Burlington/Burlington 1-4 1.250 Mount Mansfield 1-4 1.125 Rice 0-5 0.000
DIVISION II
Record QPR Brattleboro 5-0 6.625 Bellows Falls 3-2 4.625 U-32 4-1 4.500 Fair Haven 3-2 2.750 Lyndon 3-2 2.875 Mount Anthony 2-3 2.250 North Country 1-4 1.125 Spaulding 1-4 1.250 Mount Abraham 1-4 0.875 Milton 0-5 0.000
DIVISION III
Record QPR BFA-Fairfax 5-0 6.125 Springfield 4-1 4.250 Poultney 4-1 3.750 Otter Valley 3-2 2.875 Oxbow 2-3 1.750 Windsor 1-4 0.875 Mill River 1-4 0.625
SCHEDULE
Friday
(7 p.m. unless indicated)
Rutland at BFA-St. Albans Colchester at Essex South Burlington/Burlington at Hartford Bellows Falls at Springfield Poultney at Fair Haven North Country at Milton BFA-Fairfax at Woodstock St. Johnsbury at Burr and Burton
Saturday
(1 p.m. unless indicated)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.