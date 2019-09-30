Vermont Football Standings

2019 Vermont Interscholastic

Football League

DIVISION I

Record QPR St. Johnsbury 5-0 9.000 Middlebury 5-0 7.875 Burr and Burton 5-0 7.875 Rutland 4-1 6.750 BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.000 Essex 2-3 3.250 Colchester 2-3 2.875 Hartford 2-3 2.750 CVU 2-3 2.750 South Burlington/Burlington 1-4 1.250 Mount Mansfield 1-4 1.125 Rice 0-5 0.000

DIVISION II

Record QPR Brattleboro 5-0 6.625 Bellows Falls 3-2 4.625 U-32 4-1 4.500 Fair Haven 3-2 2.750 Lyndon 3-2 2.875 Mount Anthony 2-3 2.250 North Country 1-4 1.125 Spaulding 1-4 1.250 Mount Abraham 1-4 0.875 Milton 0-5 0.000

DIVISION III

Record QPR BFA-Fairfax 5-0 6.125 Springfield 4-1 4.250 Poultney 4-1 3.750 Otter Valley 3-2 2.875 Oxbow 2-3 1.750 Windsor 1-4 0.875 Mill River 1-4 0.625

SCHEDULE

Friday

(7 p.m. unless indicated)

Rutland at BFA-St. Albans Colchester at Essex South Burlington/Burlington at Hartford Bellows Falls at Springfield Poultney at Fair Haven North Country at Milton BFA-Fairfax at Woodstock St. Johnsbury at Burr and Burton

Saturday

(1 p.m. unless indicated)

Windsor at Oxbow Rice at Mount Mansfield Otter Valley at Mill River, 3 p.m. Middlebury at CVU, 3 p.m. Mount Anthony at Mount Abraham, 3:30 p.m. Brattleboro at Spaulding, 6 p.m. Lyndon vs. U-32 at Norwich, 6 p.m.
