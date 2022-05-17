You can sometimes find Rylee Nichols working behind the counter of 802 Nutrition on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland, a place where the variety of shakes and teas is mind-boggling.
You could say the same about the roster of the Vermont Fusion team that Nichols plays for in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. It is a blend of local players and teammates from distant places.
There are players from Rutland County like Nichols, Megan Ezzo, Olivia White and Sky Woodard.
Then, there are those from far-off lands and the stories of how they became connected to a soccer team in Manchester, Vermont are fascinating.
Vermont Fusion coach John O’Connor was talking to University of Texas-Tyler women’s soccer coach Stefamie Webb about a prospective player, Edina Cakic.
Webb told O’Connor that her daughter, a player at the University of Central Arkansas, might be interested in playing for the Fusion.
Now, Taylor Webb is a defender for the Fusion and Cakic is her teammate, as the team prepares to open its season this weekend on the road against the Rhode Island Rogues.
Romina Parraguez is one of three goalkeepers for the Fusion. She is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa and plays for Walsh College in Ohio.
A boyfriend who plays for the Vermont Green, a new soccer team this season, helped land Parraquez in Manchester.
Fusion General Manager Chris Chapdelaine, also the Castleton University women’s soccer coach, says the blend of players on the team’s roster is unique.
“Most of the teams are from a metro area. Players on the Rhode Island Rogues tend to be mainly from the Providence area,” Chapdelaine said.
“We try to be a destination by doing things like providing housing.
“Sometimes John and I wonder how these players find us.”
The Fusion’s three goalkeepers are Parraguez, Castleton University’s Alex Benfatti and Erin Murphy, who recently transferred from the University of Buffalo to the University of Vermont.
“It will sort itself out in the end,” O’Connor said of the goalie situation.
“We had three goalies last season and all three were called on at some point.”
No goalie will be inactive because the Fusion has a reserve team that will play in the Vermont Amateur League against club teams.
Benfatti had a terrific 2021 season for Castleton, ringing up nine shutouts.
“She had a great season,” Chapdelaine said. “She transferred from RPI. We just helped her to clean some things up.
“She has worked really hard and has become a great goalie and a great leader.”
Even Ezzo, a midfielder from Fair Haven Union High School, took a detour to get to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
She began her freshman year at Plattsburgh State but has transferred to Castleton. Megan and her twin sister Emma Ezzo, a goalie, will play for Chapdelaine’s Spartans this fall.
“I just wanted to be back here. Castleton is a better fit for me. I have known Chappy a long time from playing club soccer from the seventh grade,” Megan said.
White played her junior and senior seasons at Otter Valley, scoring 50 goals during that time before heading to UVM.
“I love it so far. We all get along so well,” White said of her first week with Fusion.
Her role with the Fusion will be slightly different than with UVM although she will still be a midfielder.
“John has me in more of an attacking mode,” White said.
Woodard played for Rutland High and then Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester where she played a number of her games at Applejack Stadium, the gorgeous facility the Fusion calls home.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Woodard as she gazed over at Applejack from the practice field on Tuesday.
She plans to play on the club team at Bucknell University as she gets back into the sport following the COVID interruption.
“Club soccer is fun, it is an outlet,” Woodard said
But then she said she felt the need for a more competitive situation. Stay tuned.
Only a couple of practices into the season, Woodard is not certain what her role will be with the Fusion.
“I will play anywhere on the field. I really don’t care. I just want to play,” Woodard said.
Her first impressions of the Fusion have been very favorable.
“This team is so friendly,” she said.
Grace and Hannah Pinkus are Division I college players who figure to do more than their part for swelling attendance. The sisters are from Manchester and, like Woodard, played at Burr and Burton.
The roster: Makenzi Bellando, Alex Benfatti, Imogen Bennett, Edina Ckiic, Megan Ezzo, Cassie Hall, Blessing Kingsley, Elis Klein Spindola, Mallory Lloyd, Erin Murphy, Rylee Nichols, Romina Parraguez, Hannah Pinkus, Grace Pinkus, Marjoe Plants, Olivia Rayis, Kyra Russman-Araya, Samantha Stiglmair, Taylor Webb, Olivia White, Melanie Winters and Sky Woodard.
The season opener against the Rogues in on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the homer opener is May 28 when the Clarkstown Soccer Club visits Applejack Stadium.
NOTES: Montpelier’s Cricket Basa, who plays for UVM, will be joining the team after graduating. ... Sky Woodard’s sister Breukelen Woodard will be playing for NCAA Division III power Johns Hopkins as a graduate student this fall. ... The Ezzo twins, Benfatti and their Castleton teammates will be back at Applejack on the weekend of Sept. 10 to play in one of the strongest NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournaments in the country, the field comprised of MIT, Williams, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California and Castleton. ... Fusion assistant coach Amir Pasic, is the new head men’s soccer coach at Russell Sage College. His first game will be at castleton against O’Connor’s Spartans.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
