MANCHESTER — Manchester has become quite the soccer mecca in Vermont.
Between the highly-successful Burr and Burton programs to their annual soccer series to their top-notch facilities, the small town in southern Vermont is a place many are flocking to for high-level competition.
Add the Vermont Fusion and the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) to that list.
The Fusion are joining the WPSL as an expansion team ahead of the 2021 season and will play their home games at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
They become the first club in the Vermont area to join the league. The team is also making history as there has not been a women’s team, of any kind, at this level for the state.
The WPSL is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with more than 125 clubs from coast-to-coast in 35 states. WPSL rosters feature elite collegiate, post-collegiate, international and standout prep student-athletes.
Many of the United States’ most accomplished women’s players have played in the WPSL, including Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain.
“We saw this as a tremendous opportunity to join a league that is continuing to develop the right way,” said VT Fusion General Manager Chris Chapdelaine, who is also the women’s soccer coach at Castleton University. “The WPSL provides a platform for good players to continue to develop as well as make an impact in the community they play in.”
The Fusion has been one of the top club teams in the state for decades and the club is excited for the opportunity to join a league that is on the second level of the U.S. soccer pyramid, just below the National Women’s Soccer League.
“The mesh of VT Fusion with the WPSL will be an amazing marriage for the players and one that will positively impact the Manchester community as well as all of Vermont,” Chapdelaine said.
Chapdelaine called upon his Castleton colleague John O’Connor, the Spartans men’s coach, to coach the Fusion as they enter this new endeavor.
“I was flattered that he thought of me for the position,” O’Connor said. “For me, it’s a good change of pace. The quality of players will be great, so I’m excited to see what they’ll bring.”
The WPSL season starts in May and runs through the summer months, with typically one game a week.
O’Connor looks forward to the opportunity to focus on the training aspect, something he doesn’t get to do with the volume of games in a college season.
“With this schedule, you’re able to train three or four times a week,” O’Connor said. “It really allows you to develop together as a team and focus on training.”
O’Connor will balance his Castleton and Fusion responsibilities during the season. With plenty of flexibility at CU, he isn’t worried. Creating a competitive program is on his mind.
The team isn’t going to put a cap on the type of player it wants. Players from Vermont, at UVM, players coming back to the state for the summer, or players from outside the state at Dartmouth or Fairfield, among other places, are all on the table.
“My goal is for it to be competitive and provide a training atmosphere,” O’Connor said. “If we do a good job with it, we’ll continue to get more and more great players.”
While the coaching and level of competition is enough to sell the team, their home at Applejack Stadium could be the cherry on top.
Applejack Stadium is Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe’s baby and it’s one he and the town are proud of.
Over the last few years, the town has done plenty of renovations to make it top-notch, most recently the addition of 150 stadium style seats.
Among some BBA events, Applejack has also hosted the Manchester Soccer Series, which attracts the top collegiate soccer programs in the region, and just hosted the Division IV soccer state championships in November.
“The facility is one of the big reasons that the team coming here was approved,” O’Keefe said. “Great grass fields are becoming a rare commodity.”
The Manchester community is one rooted in soccer, especially on the female side. The BBA girls soccer team is routinely one of the best in the state and has multiple girls playing Division I college soccer.
“There’s a large base of support for women’s soccer in the area,” O’Keefe said.
The VT Fusion aren’t the only team that will call Applejack home. Black Rock FC, of the USL League Two, had planned to call the stadium home in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their season.
Having both clubs in Manchester this summer is something the town and the staff is incredibly excited for.
“It seems like Manchester is becoming the epicenter of soccer regionally,” O’Keefe said.
“It will be exciting to be around it,” O’Connor said. “Having all the Black Rock players and Fusion players around, it’s going to be a fun environment at camp.”
O’Keefe noted the influx of youth the team will bring to a part of the state that is starving for a youthful flair.
“Bringing 50 young college athletes working and living in the area will be great. There are a plethora of summer opportunities for them to embed themselves in the community,” he said.
“We want them to be role models to younger players. We not only want good players, but good people on the team.”
