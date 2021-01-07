The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has had its fair share of ups and downs during the first six games of its abbreviated 2021 season.
In each of its two-game weekend sets, the Catamounts have split with their opponent, leaving UVM at the .500 mark.
Last week was the same story for the Catamounts when they played the University of Albany. Saturday brought heartbreak when UVM fell by one point to the Great Danes, but Sunday brought a return to form, a comfortable eight-point win.
The Catamounts hope to start stringing wins together and that quest starts this weekend when they play at Binghamton.
The Bearcats find themselves in the basement of the America East Conference standings. A 1-8 record and 1-5 mark in conference play is not what Binghamton probably had envisioned, but the Bearcats are better than their record lets on.
Just last weekend, Binghamton lost by only three points to a strong Hartford club and they beat UMBC, currently second in the conference, two weeks ago.
Conference-leading Stony Brook needed overtime to dispatch of the Bearcats a few weeks back.
Sophomore guard Brenton Mills is what makes Binghamton go. He leads the team with 15.8 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference, and has put up 20 points three times.
Tyler Bertram, Thomas Bruce and George Tinsley are all capable scorers around Mills.
UVM will hope for the continued strong play of junior Ryan Davis, who averages 22.3 points per game, a mark that would lead the conference if he had played enough games to qualify. Davis has scored 20 or more points in three of his four games.
Ben Shungu and preseason All-Conference selection Stef Smith both average more than 12 points per game as well.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Vestal, New York.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM hosts Bearcats
The UVM women’s basketball team will host Binghamton this weekend at Patrick Gymnasium.
The Catamounts have established themselves as one of the America East’s elite in the early going, with a 4-2 conference mark.
Last weekend saw UVM take a pair of double-digit wins against UMBC, while their weekend opponent Binghamton split with Hartford.
The Bearcats have a pair of top-10 scorers in the league. Sophomore guard Denai Bowman is second in the league in scoring with 13.5 points per game. She’s coming off a 22-point effort against Hartford.
Six-foot-3 forward Kaylee Wasco is 10th in the league with 11.3 points per game.
UVM has multitude of weapons to beat an opponent and it showed that last weekend when all five starters scored in double figures.
The most impressive of the bunch has been freshman Anna Olson, who picked up Player and Rookie of the Week honors earlier in the week. She had a double-double on Monday and flirted with one on Sunday as well.
Josie Larkins, Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason remain as consistent as ever around the young prowess of Olson.
Tip-off is at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Burlington.
UMaine hosts NJITThe conference’s top dog takes on the team at the bottom of the standings this weekend.
The University of Maine is 6-1, losing its first contest last weekend, and it hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday and Sunday.
Windsor all-time leading scorer and UMaine freshman Olivia Rockwood has scored nine points this year. Blanca Millan has been far and away the America East’s best offensive player, averaging 23.1 points per game, a mark that’s almost 10 points more than second-place Bowman.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM, UMaine meet
The UVM men’s hockey team and University of Maine are both looking to get out of the Hockey East basement. The clubs meet for a weekend set at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.
Maine (0-3-1) has had its positives, but it’s had plenty of negatives in the early going. The Black Bears have an elite power play, with a Hockey East-best 30% mark, but they’ve struggled mightily with allowing goals. They have given up an NCAA-worst 5.25 goals-per game.
Maine has yet to win a game in regulation, but does have a shootout win over New Hampshire to its credit.
Junior forward Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup leads the Black Bears in scoring with one goal and four assists for five points. Emil Westurlund leads the team with three goals.
UVM has five goals on the season, all coming from a different player: Vlad Dzhioshvili, Alex Esposito, Jacques Bouquot, Ray Vitolins and Tristan Mullin.
Goaltender Tyler Harmon has a .921 save percentage for the Catamounts.
Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Burlington.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM at UConn
The UVM women’s hockey team travels south to Storrs, Connecticut to take on UConn this weekend.
Both clubs are floating around the middle of the pack in the Hockey East. UConn has 11 points through seven games, while the Catamounts have nine through four games.
UVM is 3-1 following a pair of wins against Holy Cross last weekend. The Catamounts have had 12 different players score and lead the league with 3.5 goals per game.
On top of their scoring prowess, they have been cool under pressure. UVM has yet to allow a power play goal, killing off all 17 penalties its faced.
Natalie Ferenc, Blanka Škodová and Jessie McPherson have all seen time in between the pipes and each has a save percentage higher than .900.
The Huskies are 3-3-1, but haven’t played since their Dec. 19 win against Merrimack.
If UVM wants to continue its strong start to the season, it needs to find a defensive answer for UConn senior Savannah Bouzide, who is tied with Providence’s Annelise Rice for the most goals in the conference with five.
Jada Habisch and Kate Klassen both have three goals for the Huskies as well.
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.