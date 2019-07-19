CASTLETON — Nobody has scored more goals in the history of Vermont boys high school soccer than West Rutland’s Eric Maxham. He has 128 of them.
But he will be playing in a different set of circumstances in Saturday’s Lions Cup Twin State Soccer match. Maxham will be surrounded by other blue chip players in this senior high school all-star game. He might give fans a glimpse of what an all-time leading scorer looks like by ripping one past the New Hampshire goalie. But he also won’t hesitate to lay it off to one of his talented teammates.
“I’ll be looking for runners,” Maxham said at Friday’s practice. “It’s been awesome. I can trust everybody to make the right decision every time.”
Maxham said the team chemistry has improved greatly since the first practice on Thursday.
“Everyone here has a willingness to play together,” Maxham said.
“We have been investing time in getting players to play together and on forming a connection and a bond,” Vermont head coach Steven Levesque (St. Johnsbury) said.
Levesque knew the players his Hilltoppers played against in the Metro Conference were good, but he has been enamored of players from other divisions or different parts of the state that he did not see during the season.
“I have been impressed by the Harwood players (Duncan Weinman and Will Lapointe) who I did not see during the season. And the local kid Eric Maxham has been doing a great job,” Levesque said.
He feels he has outstanding goalkeepers in CVU’s Aidan Johnson and Stowe’s Sam Schoepke.
He is well aware of Johnson, who helped beat the Hilltoppers in the championship game.
“Sam is a little taller and has a little bigger wing span. Aidan is very vocal and knows the game,” Levesque said of his keepers.
Levesque is a proponent of taking care of the defense first.
“We wanted to build from the back with strong defenders and strong goalies,” he said.
The men’s game is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the women’s game.
Last year’s game ended in a 1-1 tie and New Hampshire leads the series 20-16-8.
VERMONT MEN’S TEAM
Aidan Johnson, CVU Sam Schoepke, Stowe Luke Morton, CVU Adam Lyon, Essex Rowan Williams, U32 Jack Price, Brattleboro Ryan Rogge, Mount Anthony Liam Tobin, St. Johnsbury Duncan Weinman, Harwood Van Nguyen, Colchester Jacob Henderson, Rutland Jack Hayden, Mount Mansfield Andres Aguilar, Rutland Ben Turner, Middlebury Ezekiel Palmer, Vergennes Ben Knudsen, South Burlington Tenzin Choedak, South Burlington Peter Osiecki, Essex David Chorlton, Mount Anthony Eric Maxham, West Rutland Will Lapointe, Harwood Max Carr, Peoples Academy
Head coach
Stephen Leveque, St. Johnsbury
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.