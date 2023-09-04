BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team proved why it’s ranked in the top-25 nationally by shutting out Colgate, 2-0, on Monday at Virtue Field.
Catamounts keeper Owen Jack only needed to make one save while recording his third straight shutout on hi home field. Vermont outshot the visitors 24-5, with Jake Ashford and Carter Johnson tallying goals. Teammate Mujtaba Mirhasan recorded a team-high five shots, including with three that were directed on goal. Eight players registered multiple shots during the dominant performance for the No. 22 Catamounts (3-1).
“A lot of credit goes to Colgate for being very stubborn defensively and making it very difficult for us to convert on our chances,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “But another clean sheet (and) two goals set in difficult conditions, which we haven’t seen this year. With multiple guys out with injury and Niels (Hartman) down with international duty, it’s good to see new guys step up like Nick Lockermann and Jeremy Tsang for 90 minutes.”
Vermont was on full attack in the first half, outshooting Colgate 12-1 during the first 45 minutes. Ashford netted his first goal as a Catamount in the 20th minute to put Vermont ahead 1-0. The defender’s diving header skipped off the turf and over Colgate goalie Andrew Cooke (seven saves) for the opening tally. Lockermann notched the assist by finding Ashford on a free kick.
The UVM duo nearly combined for another goal in the 37th minute on a free kick by Lockermann that reached Ashford at the far post. Ashford’s header forced Cooke to leap up and swat the ball away.
Colgate countered in the early minutes of the second half while searching for the equalizer. The UVM defense stood strong, denying two shots inside the 18-yard box. A dangerous chance by Alejandro Coury that was blocked by Ashford near the top of the 6-yard box.
Vermont was inches away from doubling its lead in the 58th minute when Jacob Vitale’s shot from inside the 18-yard box rattled off the post. The ball rebounded into the Colgate goalkeeper and rolled near the goal line before being cleared by a Raider defender.
UVM controlled possession as the second half progressed, firing the next seven shots of the contest. The Catamounts finally netted an insurance goal in the 87th minute when Johnson snuck a left-footed shot into the lower-left corner for his second goal of the season. Vermont will close out its three-game homestand Saturday with a 6 p.m. game against Lehigh on Military Appreciation Night, All military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket to the game with a valid military ID. Saturday’s game will broadcast live on ESPN+.