HANOVER, N.H. — The net belongs to Spaulding High's Becca McKelvey. Every strand of it. Each and every second of it in Saturday's Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Games at Hanover High School.
Essex's Madi Jordan suffered an ACL injury, leaving the Vermonters with one goalkeeper for the women's game against New Hampshire..
McKelvey showcases her prowess during an outstanding career with the Crimson Tide, as well as at the Vermont team's practice on July 8 on the turf of South Burlington High School. Heading into this year's match against the Granite State, the three-sport standout has given her team plenty of confidence that the goalkeeper position is in great hands.
"She was great at taking shots, her punts were solid and she distributed the ball well," Vermont head coach Lori McClallen said.
McKelvey is no stranger to high-pressure situations. She led the Crimson Tide ice hockey team to the second championship of her four-year career last winter at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Last spring she belted three home runs, including a three-run shot in the first inning and a grand slam in the seventh inning, to lift the Tide softball team to a 14-13 playoff victory over U-32.
The Spaulding standout will be one of many athletes on the Vermont roster who have plenty of experience rising to the occasion when it matters most. Facing off against a state with twice the population as Vermont, those soccer stars will have to be sharp again while competing in front of a big crowd Saturday.
The men's game of this high school all-star classic has been played since 1975 and the women's game was added in 1983.
"We had a great practice," said McClallen, who has been the longtime coach for Rutland. "We have a lot of strengths and a lot of strong leaders. It is going to be a really fun team to watch. We only played for three hours but they have already come together. This is a great opportunity."
The men's game will kick off at 1 p.m. and the women's contest will begin at 4 p.m.
The girls coaching staff selected three captains during the South Burlington camp: Colchester's Maeve MacAuley, Milton's Emma Grasso and Rice's Claire Vincent.
McClallen is also excited to have one of her own Rutland High players in the game. Mackenzie McLaughlin, a fullback with a booming kick, will play one last time for McClallen before heading off to play soccer at Sacred Heart University.
Fair Haven's Brittney Love and McLaughlin played against one another in one of last fall's most memorable games in front of a large crowd with Rutland pulling out the victory at the end. Saturday, they will be Vermont teammates. Love is dynamite in a small package and brings uncommon energy to the midfield area.
Rounding out the Vermont women's team are Ellie Zimmerman and Orly Bryan from the Division III state championship team, Harwood's Addelyn Lilly, Burlington's Enya Arentzen, Montpelier's Grace Nostrant, Anja Rand and Sienna Mills, Division IV state champion Leland & Gray's Abby Towle, Woodstock's Isabel Konijnenberg, Essex's Courtney Frank, White River Valley's Shannon Hadlock, Burr and Burton Academy's Antonia Levitas, Randolph's Beatrice Lake, Brattleboro's Willow Romo, Milton's Taylor Kieslich, Spaulding's Sage Macauley and Mount Mansfield's Leila Monks.
Assisting McClallen on the Vermont staff are WhiteRiver Valley's Kimberly Prestridge, Mount Mansfield's Peter Albright and Rutland Mike Coppinger.
The Vermont men's squad, coached by Milton's Glen Button, will have two goalkeepers: Middlebury's Owen Lawton and Mount Mansfield's Eric Bissell.
The Vermonters should have plenty of punch up front in the men's game with the likes of Harwood's Jordan Shullenberger, Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams, CVU's Zach Spitznagle, Burlington's Joey Manley, Winooski's Omar Emmanuel and BFA-St. Albans' Corbin Schreindorfer.
Shullenberger and Riby-Williams have plenty of history playing against each other, but now the former rivals will have to work together while representing the Green Mountain State. Montpelier eliminated Harwood on penalty kicks in the 2020 quarterfinals, earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over HU in the 2021 semifinals and held on for a 1-0 championship victory over the Highlanders in last year's final. Riby-Williams netted the game winner in the 2022 title match and set a school record with 27 goals for the season.
Shullenberger's school record of 39 goals as a senior pushed his career total to a 75 goals, which is also the top mark at Harwood. He is also capable of dropping back in order to take on defensive duties and he played a huge role in fueling his team's eye-popping string of 61 unanswered goals last fall. Harwood's Adin Combs also earned a spot on the Twin State roster after anchoring the Highlanders' back line for several yearrs.
The additional defenders for the Vermont side will be Rutland's Eli Rosi, CVU's Diego Robinson, South Vurlington's Nathaniel Hasenecz, Essex's Cooper Biederbeck, Middlebury's Trey Bosworth and .
Midfield players on the Vermont roster are Vergennes' Jack Wyman, Colchester's Henry Bacon, Stowe's Ben Nissenbaum, South Burlington's Evan Richardson, Colchester's Ethan Gamelin, CVU's Eli Marden, Middlebury's Oliver Anderson and Mount Anthony's Silas Rella-Neill.
New Hampshire earned a 4-1 victory in the women's game last year, with Harwood's Tanum Nelson tallying the lone goal for the Green Mountain State. The men's game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Burlington's Sumner Nenninger scoring for Vermont.
Saturday's games will be broadcast live by the DP Production Group Network.