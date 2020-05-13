Six student-athletes from the state’s high school football programs were honored as the 2019 Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees, and another was honored for his community service and leadership as the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation announced its 27th annual awards this week.
This year the annual dinner, held normally in early May, will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns. The occasion honors student-athletes and distinguished adults from the Vermont football community and is attended by over 300 people.
The six Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees, honored for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and outstanding school leadership and example are Trey Alercio of St. Johnsbury, Brett Bohlmann of South Burlington, Tyler Buxton of Middlebury, Mitch Gadapee of Colchester, Joey McCoy from Burr and Burton and Tyler Millerick of Brattleboro. Each will receive a $500 scholarship from the NFF.
The six inductees were chosen from 24 state-wide finalists. The other finalists are: Griffin Waryas, Bellows Falls; Matthew Bayard, BFA-St. Albans; Zach Gamelin, Champlain Valley; Cory Giannelli, Essex; Andrew Lanthier, Fair Haven; Kyle Hamilton, Hartford; Matthew Lazzaro, Lyndon; Gary Burnett, Mill River; Ethan Kelleher, Missisquoi Valley; Matthew Lazzaro, Mount Abraham; Owen Maroney, Mount Anthony; Mason Combs, Mount Mansfield; Caden Capman, Poultney; Cale Layman, Rice; Matt Creed, Rutland; Jackson Pierson, Spaulding; Sullivan O’Hara, Union 32; and Caleb Meagher, Windsor.
Rutland’s Creed is also this year’s winner of the Robert Stafford High School Athlete Community Service Award. One of the Raiders leaders as a captain, he spearheaded and was involved in many efforts in and around his hometown.
Creed also is a talented defensive lineman who was named to the 2020 Vermont Shrine Team. Excellent in the classroom, he is bound for Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Longtime Poultney head coach David Capman was named the Vermont Coach of the Year after leading his Blue Devils to the Division III state title.
Capman was named last fall as the state’s D-III coach of the year while Tom McCoy of D-I state champ Burr and Burton was named the coach of the year for Division I, and Union-32’s Brian Divelbliss earned the Division II honor.
Seniors Nick Reca (Cranston, R.I.), a defensive back from Castleton University, defensive lineman Martin Williams (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) of Middlebury College, linebacker Kevin Svarczkopf (Essex Junction, Vt.) of Norwich University and Kyle Morand (Manchester, Maine) from the University of Vermont club football team were named the Vermont Collegiate Scholar-Athlete Hall of Fame inductees, representing the state’s four collegiate football programs.
Svarczkopf recently was honored as Norwich’s 2020 Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Reca and Williams were both named to the 2019 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society for their work in the classroom. Williams helped lead the Panthers to 9-0 record, joining LSU and North Dakota State as the only three unbeaten teams in the NCAA last fall.
The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame was founded in 1947 as a non-profit educational organization to run programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. For more information log on to www.footballfoundation.org
