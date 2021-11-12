The Harwood girls cross-country running team dominated the vthsxc.com coaches’ power rankings all fall and the Highlanders are ready to flex their muscles again at arguably the biggest race of the season.
Senior Ava Thurston and the HU squad carry lots of momentum, course knowledge and familiarity with hills heading into Saturday’s New England Cross-Country Running Championships at Thetford Academy.
If “Kerrigan’s Army” can put it all together when the gun goes off, the Highlanders could record the best finish in program history. And that’s quite a feat for a program that’s won 11 of the past 13 Division II state titles. The 16-time champs also prevailed in 1989, 1990 and 2000 under coach John Kerrigan, who says this year’s squad ranks at the top of his best squads from the past four decades.
“To have somebody in the top-5 at New England’s really brings your score down,” Kerrigan said. “And the fact that it’s in Thetford, which is great. We beat the best team in New Hampshire: Dover. We beat the best team in Rhode Island: Cumberland. We were one point behind the best team in Maine: Bonny Eagle. And there’s a couple teams from Connecticut that were here that weren’t too far ahead of Burlington, which we’ve beaten. So we have a shot.”
Ava Thurston finished fifth at New England’s in 2019 in 18 minutes, 44 seconds, helping HU place 18th overall out of 30 schools. This year she’ll team up with her younger sister Julia and fellow Highlanders Britta Zetterstrom, Elisa Clerici, Celia Wing, Caelyn McDonough and Charlie Flint. They’ll tackle a tricky 5-kilometer loop that features a steep climb up “Morty’s Monster” at the 3k mark.
“We’re definitely trying to possibly podium,” Zetterstrom said. “But anything can happen and we’re ready for it.”
Harwood wound up two points behind D-I champ Burlington during the overall combined results from state championships. The Highlanders and Seahorses ran in separate events at the state meet and then BHS opted not to compete at last weekend’s Meet of Champions, where all the teams raced at the same time.
Harwood won the meet of champions with 50 points, holding off runner-up CVU (52 points). Leading the charge for HU were Ava Thurston (first, 18:24.1), Zetterstrom (fifth, 19:29.06), Julia Thurston (eighth, 20:03.45), Clerici (14th, 20:18.71) and Wing (33rd, 21:22.55). The Redhawks relied on the efforts of Alice Kredell (third, 18:41.75), Jasmine Nails (11th, 20:11.1), Corinna Hobbs (15th, 20:23.63), Segoleine Johnson (21st, 20:40.47) and Annalise Wood (26th, 21:18.1).
Harwood defeated runner-up U-32 by 24 points during the Division II state championships. Ava Thurston collected her fourth consecutive individual championship, recording a time of 19:29.4. She was supported by Zetterstrom (third, 20:50.58), Flint (fourth, 21:30.48), Julia Thurston (ninth, 21:54.6) and Clerici (10th, 21:56.44). Burlington’s top runners at the state meet were Rebecca Cunningham (second, 19:57.64), Gillian Fairfax (fourth, 20:26.03), Anya Goldstein (13th, 21:37.47), Greta Kilburn (16th, 21:47.95) and Maive Fairfax (21st, 22:01.44).
A lion’s share of the top individuals compete for schools that qualified for New England’s, so they’ll be eyeing more than just a personal record. Many top teams have also attempted to battle through injury- and illness-related issues all season, so there is still a lot of uncertainty about how that could affect the results Saturday.
CVU, Essex, Mount Mansfield and U-32 will join BHS and Harwood to lead the Vermont contingent. Bonny Eagle is a top threat from Maine, while Oyster River, Keene and Dover give New Hampshire a strong presence. The Rhode Island podium contenders include North Kingstown, La Salle Academy, East Greenwich.
Connecticut schools New Milford and Glastonbury will be the top two teams to watch. New Milford won the Woods Trail Run at Thetford with 92 points. Glastonbury was second with 125 points despite running without standout Brooke Strauss.
New Milford has questions coming into the race even though it beat Glastonbury last weekend at the Connecticut Open Championship. Claire Daniels, the team’s top gun, was recently cleared to race again following a mid-season absence. She raced at the Open but was not back to full strength. Her race plan was altered and she did not try to push the pace like she can when fully healthy. How well she feels could have a huge impact on the overall results Saturday. Glastonbury is likely to make a strong push for the title, but its No. 3-5 racers will need to hold their own against the New Milford crew.
The next-best challengers for the team title hail from Rhode Island, which held its Class Championships and then its State Championships during back-to-back weekends in Ponaganset. La Salle upset North Kingstown for the Class Championship, but North Kingstown turned the tables the next weekend at the State Championship.
North Kingstown has possibly the most complete No. 1-4 lineup in the field but does not have an elite finisher like a few of the other teams. The team’s strength is how close of a pack its top runners can form while heading toward the finish. The challenge for North Kingston will be having its No. 5 runner finish a little bit higher up in the results.
La Salle Academy has been a regional and national contender for years. The perennial powerhouse proved it can beat North Kingstown by winning the Class Championships. La Salle finished 11 points behind its in-state rival in the State Championship last weekend. Both of these teams are very close and it could come down to either squad being able to move up a few positions with its No. 3-5 runners.
East Greenwich is another team with two elite runners who can both crack the podium individually. The school could stockpile enough points from just those top two spots to pull off an upset. It may come down to whether the team’s No. 3-5 runners can get into positions that will save enough points.
Oyster River has been coming on strong at the end of the season but may not have the strength in the No. 4-5 spots to challenge for the overall victory. Dover won the Meet of Champions last Saturday but finished third in the New Hampshire Division Championships. Keene is also a title threat that boasts a tight pack, which can be worth its weight in gold in a race as big as New England’s. Keene raced at the same venue earlier this season and can use that to its advantage. Bonny Eagle has a very strong top runner but may not have a full grouping of five athletes that is fast enough to offset the points that can be lost in a big field.
The Connecticut racers in the hunt for an individual crown are likely to be Daniels, Straus, Somers’ Rachel St Germain, New Milford’s Sydney Kelleher, Ridgefield’s Katherine Rector, Cheshire’s Alexa Ciccone and Trumbull’s Kali Holden. Maine’s top performers have been Orono’s Ruth White, George Stevens’ Thea Crowley, Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler, Bangor’s Megan Randall, Orono’s Nora White and Cape Elizabeth’s Hadley Mahoney.
Leading the way for New Hampshire will be Portsmouth Christian’s Brianna Marshall, Bishop Guertin’s Mary Kate Finn, Souhegan’s Chloe Trudell and Dover’s Brooke Marshall. The lead pack could also feature some Rhode Island talents, including East Greenwich’s Reese Fahys and Rylee Shunney, Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran and La Salle’s Caroline Cummings. Kreddell and BFA-St. Albans senior Loghan Hughes are podium threats along with Ava Thurston for Vermont.
Fahys, White and St. Germain are three heavy-hitters who are all capable of making an early move. The first 2k at Thetford can lead to some bad decision-making because of the fast downhill during the first kilometer and then the steady climb during the second kilometer back toward the start area. Going out too hard usually does not benefit runners when they hit the 3k mark, so pacing will be crucial.
Gorriaran, Shunnee, Cummings and Daniels could also be in the mix as front-runners. Ava Thurston’s course knowledge and experience at Thetford could be an X-factor as racers attempt to crack the top-25 to earn All-New England honors.
Roughly 250 boys will run over the course before the girls 12:15 p.m. start, so conditions may be difficult. The field portions of the course could get chewed up, which will create another issue for the girls. It could lead to a few strength-sapping sections of the trail network and some unsure footing, especially on the downhills.
With so much still up in the air, there are guaranteed to be some finish-line fireworks on race day.
