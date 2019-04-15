SOUTH BURLINGTON — Thirteen athletic legends from the Green Mountain State were formally inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in front of a capacity crowd at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel in South Burlington on Saturday evening.
The 2019 inductees are World Cup champion and Olympic moguls skier Ann Battelle (Williston); state and NCAA hockey championship coach Bill Beaney (Cornwall/Middlebury College); softball standout and pro baseball player Elizabeth Burnham (Newbury); four-time Olympic Nordic skier Larry Damon (Waterbury Center/Burlington); stock car driver Harmon "Beaver" Dragon (Milton); field hockey star Jenny Everett (Rutland); football and track star Jeff Hughes (Burlington); basketball legends Layne Higgs (Barre/St. Johnsbury) and Rich Tarrant (Saint Michael’s College); Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Ross Powers (North Londonderry); record-setting state amateur golfer Holly Reynolds (Morrisville); and Olympic alpine skier Tiger Shaw (Stowe). The late Mal Boright (Williston), a legendary journalist and a founder of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, was selected by the hall’s board of directors as its David Hakins Inductee.
This year's inductees in the VSHOF’s seventh class bring the total to 87. Nine counties were represented this year and inductees have now come from 13 of the state’s 14. In seven years, well over 20 sports have had members.
A portion of the dinner's proceeds go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. The first six events have raised close to $18,000 for PCAV.
For more information, log on to the official home of the Vermont Sports Hall of fame, www.vermontsportshall.com
